Guantnamo detainee transferred to Morocco for First Release under BidenExBulletin

John Moore / Getty Images

In the first since President Biden took office, the Biden administration has transferred a detainee to the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Morocco, signaling a renewed effort to reduce the highly controversial prison population and possibly close it completely.

The transferred prisoner, 56-year-old Moroccan citizen Abdul Latif Nasser, was cleared for release by a similar board to release in 2016, but was held in Gitmo for another five years. In total, he spent 19 years in Guantanamo without charge, making him one of Gitmo’s so-called lifers, subject to indefinite detention.

Nasser’s transfer was approved near the end of the Obama administration, which had vowed to close Guantanamo, but President Trump entered office before Nasser was released. His arrival at the White House essentially halted the prisoner transfer process, with Trump instead vowing to “charge” [Guantnamo] with some bad guys. “

But the Biden administration has quietly begun to pick where Obama stopped by clearing other inmates for transfer and, now, sending one home.

“We are extremely relieved,” said one of Nasser’s attorneys, Thomas A. Durkin of Chicago, who has represented him for more than a decade. “There were some pretty dark hours here and we did not think it would ever happen, which is a pathetic statement for our justice system, but we are very grateful that he was released.”

Nasser’s transfer to his country leaves 39 Guantanamo detainees, up from nearly 800 since the jail opened in 2002. Most of the remaining about three-quarters of those arrested are also “life inmates” held without charge or trial. Ten of them have been cleared to be issued by the Guantanamo Bay Review Board, such as Nasser, but the US has not yet found places ready to take them, subject to security guarantees.

The Obama administration official who oversaw the transfer of Guantanamo detainees Lee Wolosky told NPR that it was too late for the process to be revived.

“We are really in a different world than we were in 2001 when the 9/11 attacks and 2002 when Guantanamo opened,” Wolosky said. “The base in Afghanistan for al-Qaeda no longer exists and the threat environment has changed radically, so it’s really time to end this chapter of our history and move on.”

The Biden administration must “prosecute individuals, finally, whom we can prosecute … and we must release those we will not prosecute,” Wolosky added. “I would note that we have not yet been able to bring the 9/11 conspirators, which is, frankly, a national embarrassment.”

Nasser’s release comes amid additional signs that a change in policy approach is taking place in Gitmo. Earlier this month, the chief military court prosecutor, Army Brig. General Mark Martins, who also oversees the criminal case against the five men accused in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, made the surprise announcement that he would retire in September. And the main defender of the 9/11 case, Marine Brig. General John Baker will retire in November.

Nasser, whose story was the subject of a Radiolab podcast series, landed in Morocco early Monday morning, was being held at a police station in Casablanca, will be reunited with his family in the coming days and will work in business of cleaning his brother’s pool, according to his lawyers.

Durkin, one of Nasser’s lawyers, said he has not spoken to Nasser since his release, but has spoken to Nasser’s brother over the phone.

“It was just one of those great moments in the life of a lawyer, where the person on the other hand is just in ecstasy,” Durkin said. “That said, it ‘s a tragedy he’ve been there for 19 years without ever being charged. Not just a tragedy; it’ s an extraordinary black mark on this country, as far as I’m concerned.”

In an interview with NPR, another lawyer for Nasser, Columbia Law School professor Bernard Harcourt, called Nasser’s release “a really important first step” in the Biden administration’s stated goal of shutting down Guantanamo prison.

However, in a statement, Nasser’s lawyers added: “It is not difficult to celebrate the release of a man held for nineteen years without ever being charged with a crime, four of which were collateral damage to the Trump administration and the zealous Republican. “Against the crude policy of the hawks of terror. If this were a misguided case in Cook County, it would be worth $ 20 million. However, we applaud the Biden Administration for causing further damage.”

Some Republican senators continue to oppose the closure of Guantanamo Bay and the release of its inmates, saying they remain a threat to the United States.

Still, Wolosky, the former special envoy to Guantanamo under President Obama, said that “going forward, I would expect to see more deals of this kind,” especially including prisoners already cleared to be released.

“They’s easier for the Biden administration now to just take the old deal, dust off … and end those deals after an unfortunate four-year delay during the Trump administration,” Wolosky added.

For Guantanamo detainees who do not face criminal charges but have not yet been cleared to be released, State Department officials are likely to begin negotiations with other countries willing to take them, depending on the measures taken. security.

For inmates facing charges, including the five Sept. 11 defendants, those issues can be resolved such as pleading guilty in exchange for life in prison as a less costly, more efficient alternative to going to trial and facing with the death penalty.

In May 2018, an inmate was transferred from Guantanamo by the Trump administration, but this was part of an agreement the inmate made in which he agreed to plead guilty and testify against another inmate in exchange for deportation to Saudi Arabia for finish the sentence there; was not part of a larger effort to reduce the Guantanamo prison population.

“So in certain respects,” Wolosky said, “it is not really considered a transfer that was made as a political decision, as opposed to the implementation of a legal agreement.”