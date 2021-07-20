‘We have gone as far as we can, legally’: says Western University president on campus vaccines

Vaccinations will not be made mandatory at Western University or other post-secondary institutions in Ontario for a return to campus this fall, and some students and faculty in London say this is a mistake.

Western University requires students staying in the residence at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine but that is as far as going to mandate vaccine policies on campus.

“Vaccines are not mandatory but we are making sure post-secondary institutions are working with their local public health units,” Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities, told a news conference at Western University on Monday.

“I know Western is planning a pop-up clinic soon to make sure we’re getting as many young people vaccinated as possible.

The ministry told all Ontario colleges and universities to prepare for personal tutoring in the fall, with no capacity constraints or physical distance rules on campus. Post-secondary institutions were also told to prepare a recovery plan to keep classes developed in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

While vaccines will not be mandated, the ministry is encouraging on-campus vaccination and rapid testing.

“Universities and colleges are their legal entities and we do not look at academic and administrative issues, so that will depend on each individual,” she said.

Western University President Alan Shepard, who joined the minister at press conferences on Monday, he is pleased with the decision to mandate only single-dose vaccines for students living in the residence.

“We are definitely encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and we feel we have gone as far as we can legally and we are very pleased with our decision,” Sheppard said.

“The future is never as clear as the past. We have a set plan and we were one of the first Canadian universities to go all-online if we needed to do it.”

Sheppard said Westernis prepared to address virtual learning in a brief notice if needed, but he does not anticipate having it necessary.

Students, feel insecure

Earlier this month, Seneca College announced it would require all students and staff present on campus to be vaccinated. A professor at Western also called on the university to implement the same policy saying it has a responsibility to “keep everyone safe”.

Some Western students like Cameron Hick, a Master of Science student, would look at mandatory vaccine policies on campus, to feel safe.

“To ensure the safety of our campus, the only way to do that is by seeking vaccinations for those who are able,” Hick said.

“I have seen a ton of support from different professors who want these vaccines for students so that they feel safe going back to personal learning,” she said.

Hick earned her bachelor’s degree in medical science in April and said she had managed to contact friends and family to encourage them to get vaccinated.

“There are professors who have children at home under the age of 12 who can not be vaccinated now, there are people who are immune and who cannot be vaccinated and to keep those people safe, my age group especially 18- “29 need to be vaccinated,” said Hick.

Amemo from the province tells Ontario colleges and universities to prepare for personal tutoring in the fall, without any capacity restrictions or physical distance rules on campus. (Sara Jabakhanji / CBC)

At a press conference on Monday, Dr. Alex Summers, Health Associate Medical Officer with Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU), said they will continue to work with post-secondary institutions for a safe return to personal classes.

“We will continue to have conversations with Western and Fanshawe, as we further understand how high the rate of vaccination coverage will increase by itself and what the impact of Deltastrain will be,” Summers said.

Summers said the MLHU will continue to explore other means to ensure vaccine coverage is high enough to ensure that returning to the declining campus will be “safe and productive”.

A full framework with the recommended COVID-19 safety measures will be provided by early next month, Dunlop said.