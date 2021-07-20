Vaccination bus, most mobile clinics launched as Waterloo region reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

A COVID-19 vaccination bus will go into pockets within the Waterloo region, where there have been a high number of virus cases but low vaccine intake.

The bus will start spinning on Wednesday. Six people can be vaccinated at the same time on the bus and appointments will not be necessary. Operating hours will vary.

Fauzia Baig, equality and anti-racism adviser for the region, said in a statement that local health officials are working with community leaders to get gun vaccines.

“The mobile vaccination bus is a way in which we are working to reduce the barriers that many residents experience in accessing the vaccine,” Baig said.

The region will also host three vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening this week. People seeking the first dose of the vaccine will not need an appointment. People who want to take a second dose will need to book in advance.

Clinics will run at Bingemans in Kitchener from 5pm to 9pm those three nights.

The region reported on its vaccination panel that as of Monday, 80.57 percent of all people eligible to shoot, who are 12 years of age or older, have received a first dose, while 58.88 percent have a dose of second.

All age groups except 12 and 17 years have exceeded 75 percent vaccinated. For 12- to 17-year-olds, 67.4 percent have the first dose and 33.7 percent have both doses.

22 new cases

The region saw 22 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, part of a trend for more than last week of cases in the 1920s.

There were 192 active cases in the region. There were 27 people in the three hospitals in the region with 16 in the intensive care unit.

The region also reported 10 outbreaks, none of which were in long-term care or retirement homes. The explosions were:

Jobs: Four.

Childcare or summer camps: Three.

Collection settings: Two.

Hospital: One.

The explosion at Grand River Hospital

The blast did not include an explosion at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at ICUA.

“Three staffs have been identified and are being isolated. No patients have been affected,” the hospital said in a release Monday afternoon.

The hospital says there is no clear epidemiological link between the three cases, but they were “classifying this as an outbreak of an abundance of care”.

The unit will not be closed for new admissions “to maintain our capacity to support the needs of critically ill patients,” the hospital said, although it noted that additional and expanded precautions were being taken, including staff testing. .

10 cases in daily camps

There were 10 instances in two summer day camps: Eight at the Rising Oaks Early Learning Day Camp and one at the University of Waterloo Hockey Day Camp. Children aged 11 and under cannot currently be vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s health officer, urged people to avoid going to work or summer camp when they were not feeling well.

“This is what we’re seeing contributing to the spread when people think, ‘Oh, it’s not a big deal,’ and then one case leads to 10,” Wang said. “With the delta, we’ve seen this spread faster than anything.”

The delta variant, also known as B1617, was first discovered in India. There have been 905 delta cases reported in the Waterloo region as of Monday.

“That’s why we still have cases today. This is mainly because of people no longer taking those precautions or thinking it ‘s okay, it should not be a problem now,” Wang said.

“We can not throw away the wind at all now. We must continue with those public health measures,” she added, noting that these measures include wearing a mask, physical distancing and full vaccination as soon as possible. possible.