Dogness Corporation (International) Close $ 3.96 Million Bid | tidings





DONGGUAN, China, July 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness, OEM and private pet products, announced today that it has closed a previously announced bid with institutional investors, raising approximately $3.96 million in gross income from the sale of 2,178,120 ordinary shares at a price of $ 1.82. The company also issued an order to buy 174,249 ordinary shares for the placement agent in $ 1.82 per share. The company plans to use net income from working capital offerings and general business purposes as it continues to focus on growing its business by enhancing the pet lifestyle through an expanding portfolio of traditional products and smart technology. . FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in relation to the bid. These securities were sold through a prospectus supplement in accordance with the company’s effective shelf registration statement and its basic prospectus. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). An additional offer-related prospectus will be deposited with the SEC. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any other state or jurisdiction in which a such offer, request or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or other jurisdiction. For further information regarding this transaction, please see Form 6-K filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. For Being Dogness Corporation (International) was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important members of the beloved family. Through its intelligent products, hygiene products, health and wellness products and triplets products, Dogness technology simplifies the pet lifestyle and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and pending patents. The products of the being reach families all over the world through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com. Statement ahead No statement made in this press release should be construed as an offer to buy or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the applicable state securities laws. The statements made in this press release regarding our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements about our future business expectations that aim to qualify as a “safe haven” under the Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act. Private value of 1995, which include a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward statements. Risks and uncertainties related to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the prolonged effects of COVID-19 pandemic in our clients’ businesses and available buyers’ income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfilling clients’ orders, fluctuations in profits, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize expanded operating income and assets earned in China and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, customer focus, industry segment focus, reduced demand for technology in our core areas of focus, our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions possible and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that may affect our future performance are more fully described in the records of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These recordings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral statements, including statements contained in Company records with the Securities Exchange Commission and our shareholder reports. Furthermore, please note that any future statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable from the date of this press release. The Company undertakes not to update future statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless required by law. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dogness-international-corporation-closes-3-96-million-offering-301336816.html SOURCE International Dogness Corporation

