Jewish prayer at the disputed shrine in Jerusalem sets alarms

JERUSALEM Reports from Jewish groups praying in an unstable holy site of Jerusalem, contrary to a long-standing ban, have shed light on the erosion of a delicate, decades-old agreement aimed at maintaining peace.

The Israeli government on Monday denied there had been any policy change, but appeared to be sending mixed messages. A television report over the weekend from the Israel news channel N12 revealed the spread of quiet prayer gatherings in the courtyards of the sacred complex revered by Jews as the temple mountain and by Muslims as the noble sanctuary, as police watched.

Some Jewish religious groups wishing to rebuild a Jewish temple on the disputed site, where the Aqsa Mosque and the Rock Dome are located, are now open advertising holding daily prayers on site.

Further questions about a policy change arose on Sunday as hundreds of Jews marked the holy day of fasting of Tisha BAv, which commemorates the destruction of the first two Jewish temples by climbing the mountain, a frequent point of departure. ignition in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.