Jewish prayer at the disputed shrine in Jerusalem sets alarms
JERUSALEM Reports from Jewish groups praying in an unstable holy site of Jerusalem, contrary to a long-standing ban, have shed light on the erosion of a delicate, decades-old agreement aimed at maintaining peace.
The Israeli government on Monday denied there had been any policy change, but appeared to be sending mixed messages. A television report over the weekend from the Israel news channel N12 revealed the spread of quiet prayer gatherings in the courtyards of the sacred complex revered by Jews as the temple mountain and by Muslims as the noble sanctuary, as police watched.
Some Jewish religious groups wishing to rebuild a Jewish temple on the disputed site, where the Aqsa Mosque and the Rock Dome are located, are now open advertising holding daily prayers on site.
Further questions about a policy change arose on Sunday as hundreds of Jews marked the holy day of fasting of Tisha BAv, which commemorates the destruction of the first two Jewish temples by climbing the mountain, a frequent point of departure. ignition in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel recently installed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yamina party, issued a startling statement in Hebrew and English in which he thanked the Israeli authorities for successfully managing the events of those days while preserving freedom of worship for Jews. on the mountain a phrase that suggested a radical change in policy banning Jewish prayer and immediately raised alarms.
After a protest from Jordan, the custodian of the site and amid rising tensions within the fragile and diversified coalition of Mr. Bennetts, who includes a small Arab Islamic party,’s office withdrew the statement Monday morning. He issued a clarification saying there had been no change in the status quo regarding the Temple Mount.
Referring to the statement on Sunday, his office added: The press release referred to the freedom to visit. Everything remains as it was.
The confusion comes at a difficult time for the new government, which is in the process of re-establishing relations with neighboring Jordan, a key regional ally, after years of tensions under the long rule of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Raam, the Islamist party in the ruling coalition, denounced recent events on the mountain, including what it called the rise of more than 1,600 Jewish settlers on Sunday. He declared the site to be the property of Muslims only and warned that provocations could lead to a catastrophic religious war.
Tensions in Jerusalem, including a violent clash when police raided Palestinian protesters in the Aqsa Mosque, contributed to the outbreak of 11 days of fierce fighting in May between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that dominates Gaza.
Muhammad Hamadeh, Hamas spokesman for Jerusalem, called on Palestinians to march on Jerusalem, mobilize and settle in the courtyards of the Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem on the eve of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday being celebrated. . this week.
In an effort to calm the atmosphere, Yair Lapid, the foreign minister of the center of Israel, repeated in Parliament on Monday that there had been no change in policy and that Israel had thus informed the Jordanian government and the Biden administration.
Israel occupied the Old City, along with the rest of East Jerusalem, from Jordan during the 1967 Middle East war and quickly annexed and claimed sovereignty in the area, in a move that was never recognized internationally. It allows Waqf, a Jordanian-controlled Islamic faith, to administer Muslim shrines on the mountain, while maintaining overall security control.
Under the standing agreement, only Muslims can pray on the mountain. Non-Muslims can visit, but not worship on the plateau. The next holiest place for Jewish prayer is at the foot of the mountain near the Western Wall.
Traditionally, most Orthodox Jews avoided the mountain themselves for fear of being trampled on where once sacred temples were. Increasingly, Zionist religious Jews, including some of Mr. Zionist constituencies. The Bennetts, have made a point of visiting the complex, raising a claim and arguing for prayer rights there.
Yeshivat Har Habayit, a Jewish seminary advertising daily prayers and study sessions in the sanctuary courtyards, did not respond to requests for comment.
Bassam Abu Labda, a veteran Waqf official in Jerusalem, described the situation as very dangerous, adding, The government is giving cover to extremists.
“Every day we have people moving, praying, lying on the ground and jumping,” he said. Abu Labda.
Despite Israeli denials of a policy change that could have seismic consequences, some officials left room for uncertainty.
A spokesman for the prime minister declined to comment on whether Jews were now allowed to pray on the mountain, saying only that this government was continuing the policy of the last government.
A lawmaker from Mr Bennetts’ party was filmed singing Hatikvah, the national anthem of Israel, as part of a small group at the Holy Sepulcher complex Sunday along with another former lawmaker from Mr Bennetts camp.
Ayelet Shaked, the interior minister from Yamina, reiterated one on Monday posting by the diplomatic correspondent for a right-wing newspaper stating what he described as a historic moment that after hundreds of years of ban, Jews were again praying openly on the Temple Mount in a breakthrough facilitated by government and police.
Israeli police also declined to comment directly on Jewish prayer rallies, saying only that they act to maintain order in the country and that existing restrictions were based on government decisions and court rulings over the years.
Daniel Seidemann, a senior advocate for a common Jerusalem, said there has been a de facto erosion of the status quo that has been going on for years, with Temple Mount activists testing the boundaries, first moving their lips in silent prayer, then whispering and shaking and now gathering in groups.
Yehudah Glick, a former lawmaker from Mr Netanyahu Likud’s party and a lawyer for Jewish prayer rights on Temple Mountain, said Jewish prayer had long been a reality and suggested that Mr. Bennetts as a novice prime minister meant so loudly.
O Prime Minister Bennett, did they not teach you that there are some words that should never be uttered !! Freedom of worship for Jews for example !!! it wrote on Twitter.
Adam Rasgon contributed to the report.
