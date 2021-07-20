DOE grants FIU grant to help diversify physics | FIU News





The FIU will expand existing efforts to expand and diversify the field of nuclear physics with a $ 205,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The Nuclear Physics Expansion and Diversification Training Research Grant will provide paid internships for minority graduate students not represented at the FIU. Selected students will work closely with the university’s nuclear physics group, receiving mentoring, training support in both and theoretical nuclear physics, as well as practical research experiences. They will also have the opportunity to attend conferences as well as participate in summer programs at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, where researchers study the most basic blocks of matter. “The really great thing about this grant is that it adds to what we are already doing in our group at FIU – but with the added benefit of paying students,” Wim Cosyn, Said FIU physics assistant professor and chief grant investigator. “Many of our students are already working part-time. “It will allow us to pay them to go to school and pursue knowledge.” FIU is one of the largest and most diverse universities in the U.S., with nearly 65 percent of students identifying as Hispanic and 12 percent as Negro or African-American. FIU Department of Physics reflects these demographics. There are more than 170 students – 63 percent are Hispanic, 11 percent are black and 28 percent are women. The department is also part of the American Physics Association Alliance for Inclusion, Diversity and Equality (APS-IDEA) and the American Institute of Physics National Task Force to Increase African-American Representation in University Physics and Astronomy (TEAM-UP). FIU has long supported the inclusion of underrepresented groups in STEM. In 2020, Overview in the Journal of Diversity recognized the FIU STEM Institute of Transformation with an Inspirational Program 2020 at the STEM Award for encouraging students from underrepresented groups to pursue STEM careers. Physics professor Zahra Hazari also co-founded STEP-UP, a partnership with the American Physics Society to increase the number of women pursuing physics degrees in the US As part of the grant, there will also be an evaluation of the program. Associate Professor of Psychology at FIU Dionne Stephens will conduct interviews with students before and after their internship. Feedback will help identify effective mentoring strategies and how to better meet student needs and foster a sense of belonging in the FIU. The FIU nuclear physics group focuses its research on intermediate-energy nuclear physics, specifically programs at the Jefferson Lab and the upcoming electron ion collider at the Brookhaven National Lab. For more information on how to apply to be part of the program, please contact Wim Cosyn at [email protected]

