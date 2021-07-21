Doc Alabama: COVID patients ‘beg’ for vaccine before intubation





Dr. Brytney Cobia says she hopes to send a message that young people and healthy people who give up the vaccine could face serious consequences from COVID-19.

The video above is from June 13, 2021. An Alabama doctor Facebook post – telling a sad story about the heart of how some of its COVID-19 patients “beg” for the vaccine as they will be intubated for the disease and, in some cases die – has gone viral. Her hope is to spread the message that even those who are among the groups least at risk for COVID-19 and are unvaccinated can be infected with serious consequences. Post by Dr. Brytney Cobia has now been distributed by the thousands since Sunday. She points out that what she had to say to the families of the victims is helping to advance with the vaccination of people. “I am admitting healthy young people to the hospital with very severe COVID infections,” Cobia said. “One of the last things they do before they intubate is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them I’m sorry, but it’s too late.” Cobia went on to write about what happens days later after one of those patients dies. “I embrace their family members and tell them that the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone who knows how to do the same,” Cobia wrote. “They cry. And they tell me they did not know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they would not get sick so much. “They thought it was ‘just the flu.’ But they were wrong. And they would like to come back again. But they can’t. So they thank me and go get the vaccine.” Cobia wrote that after completing the death notice, she says a prayer for a loss to save more lives. I have made a lot of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated recently !!! Do you want to know how? I am accepting young people … Posted by Brytney Cobia IN Sunday, July 18, 2021 According to AL.com, Cobia said all but one of her COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. The vaccinator needed some oxygen and is expected to recover completely. or comparison of US Census data and information from Alabama Public Health shows that about 31% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated. This is under national average of 48.8%. COVID-19 cases tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid a vaccine misinformation attack that is tiring hospitals and doctors. Across the U.S., the seven-day average for new daily cases rose over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, from less than 13,700 on July 6, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials blame the delta variant and the slowdown in vaccination rates. Our staff, they are irritated, “said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, a Florida hospital that is canceling election operations and procedures as the number of COVID-19 unvaccinated patients on both campuses increased. at 134, above a minimum of 16 in mid-May. They are tired. They are thinking this is dj vu again, and there is some outrage because we know this is a largely preventable situation and people are not benefiting from the vaccine. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/brytney-cobia-alabama-covid-vaccine-facebook-post/507-3a06d55a-b682-49b6-89a8-f2c0bf3952d3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos