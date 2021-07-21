Here’s how to check your phone for Pegasus spyware using the Amnestys tool

Amnesty International part of the group that helped spread the word to journalists and heads of state being targeted by government-level NSO Spyware, Pegasus has released a tool to check if your phone is affected. Next to the tool is an excellent set of instructions, which should help you during the somewhat technical control process. Using the tool involves backing up your phone to a specific computer and running a check on that backup. Read if you have been looking at your phone since the news broke and you are looking for instructions on how to use the Amnestys tool.

The first thing to note is that the tool is based on the command line or terminal, so it will take either a certain amount of technical skill or a little patience to execute. We try to cover a lot of what you need to know to get up and running here, but it is something to know before you jump in.

The second note is that the analysis Amnesty is conducting seems to work best for iOS devices. In its documentation, Amnesty says the analysis that its tool can run on Android phone bookings is limited, but the tool can still go on check for potentially harmful SMS messages and KFAs. Again, we recommend you following his instructions.

To control your iPhone, the easiest way to get started is by doing an encrypted backup or using iTunes or Finder on Mac or PC. Then you will need to find that backup, which Apple provides instructions for Linux Users can follow Amnesty’s instructions how to use the libimobiledevice command line tool to create a backup.

Once you have backed up your phone, you will need to download and install the Amnestys mvt software, which Amnesty also provides instructions ABOUT

If you are using a Mac to execute the control, you will first need to install both Xcode, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Python3 before installing and running mvt. The easiest way to get Python3 is to use ia program called Homebrew, which can be installed and operated by the Terminal. After installing these, you will be ready to run Amnestys iOS Instructions.

If you encounter problems while trying to decipher your booking, you are not alone. The tool was giving me errors when I tried to show it in my booking, which was in the default folder. To resolve this, I copied the backup file from that predefined location to a folder on my desktop and directed it to mvt. My command ended up looking like this:

(For illustration purposes only. Please use commands from Amnestys instructions, as it is possible that the program has been updated.)

mvt-ios decrypt-backup -p PASSWORD -d decrypt ~ / Desktop / bkp / orig

When you run the current scan, you will want to point to a Compromise Indicators file, which Amnesty provides in the form of a file called pegasus.stix2. Those who are brand new to using the terminal may be worried about how to actually show a file, but it is relatively simple as long as you know where the file is. For starters, Id recommend downloading the stix2 file to your Macs Downloads folder. Then, when you reach the step where you are executing the booking command, add

-i ~ / Downloads / pegasus.stix2

in the options section. For reference, my command ended up looking like this. (Again, this is for illustration purposes only. Attempting to copy these commands and execute them will result in an error):

mvt-ios backup -o-registries –iocs Download / Downloads / pegasus.stix2 ~ / Desktop / bkp / decrypt

(For reference, ~ / is more or less acting as a shortcut in your user folder, so you should not add anything like / Users / mitchell.)

Again, Id recommend that you follow along with Amnestys instructions and use his commands, as it is always possible for the tool to be updated. Security researcher @RayRedacted on Twitter also has an excellent yarn going through some of the issues you may encounter while using the tool and how to deal with them.

As a final note, Amnesty provides only instructions for installing the tool on macOS and Linux systems. For those looking to use it on Windows, LIPS has confirmed that the tool can be used by installing and using the Windows for Linux subsystem (WSL) and following the instructions of Amnestys Linux. Using WSL will require downloading and installing a Linux distro, like Ubuntu, which will take some time. However, it can be done while you wait for your phone to be booked.

After executing mvt, you will see a list of alerts listing suspicious files or behaviors. It is worth noting that a warning does not necessarily mean that you are infected. For me, some redirects that were completely above the board appeared in the section where I checked my Safari history (redirecting sheets.google.com to docs.google.com, redirecting reut.rs to reuters.com, etc.). Likewise, I have some errors but only because the program was checking for applications that I did not have installed on my phone.

The story about Pegasus has probably left many of us with a little more doubt about our phones than usual, regardless of whether they were likely to be targeted by a nation-state. While using the tool (hopefully) may help alleviate some fears, it is probably not a necessary precaution for many Americans. NSO Group has said its software cannot be used on phones with numbers in the US according to Washington Post, and the investigation found no evidence that American phones had been successfully hacked by Pegasus.

While it is good to see that Amnesty made this tool available with consistent documentation, it only really helps to address privacy concerns about Pegasus. As we have seen recently, there is no need for a government that targets your phone microphone and camera to get private information that the data broker industry can sell your location history to, even if your phone does not have a Pegasus.