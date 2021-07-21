Exhibition of international work posters coming to the Boyden Library | Local News





A collection of international work posters will be on display at the Boyden Library next month. The exhibition, brought to the library by collector Stephen Lewis, will focus on Cuba and will be open to the public from 2 to 28 August during library hours. The project is partly supported by a grant from the Foxboro Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the District Painters Council 35 Lewis has organized several similar exhibitions at the library in the past. Lewis said some of the posters were produced in the years immediately following the Cuban revolution while others were produced by other countries expressing solidarity with the Cuban people. After the revolution, the Cuban government built relationships with like-minded movements in other countries. These movements were fighting against oppressive governments more or less like the one the Cuban revolutionaries overthrew, Lewis said. Some of the posters in the exhibition were created by the Organization of Solidarity with the Peoples of Asia Africa and Latin America. These posters reflect the expressions of solidarity that Cuba practiced, he said. Lewis, a retired union leader, has more than 9,000 political and progressive political posters in his collection. He has been collecting posters for the past 20 years and has displayed them in many places around Massachusetts. He has made presentations at the annual conference of the National Council on Public History and on several cable television programs. He has also visited Cuba several times. Lewis said organizations in many countries use posters to communicate ideas and messages to their audience. Posters are sometimes used as billboards and pasted on walls, fences and poles throughout the city. Unions sometimes hang posters in the workplace to warn of dangers, to educate benefits, or to inspire action. A kind of poster art that developed advertised films, both Cuban and films from other countries, including the United States. Another type of poster art promoted the political ideals of revolutionary activists, Lewis said. Some organizations were involved in production for Cuba in other countries. A number of these are from solidarity committees in support of the Cuban government against the blockade and numerous attempts to destabilize the country and even the assassination of Fidel Castro. The posters next to the posters show the main identification, the place where the poster was produced, the organization for which it was, English translations (when needed), artist name (where known) and date created (where known)) Posters and photographs were contributed by friends, gathered at conferences, visits to some of the organizations, and connections made through the internet. For more information, Lewis can be reached by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesunchronicle.com/foxboro_reporter/news/local_news/exhibit-of-international-labor-posters-coming-to-boyden-library/article_5824f7d1-c06a-5661-abdc-e705ffab8d89.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos