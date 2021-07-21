



GARY, Ind., July 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Chemcoaters LLC, a payment layer with proprietary and other apparel application, has announced an international initiative to offer an exclusive, three-year license to a manufacturer in each of several selected regions, to allow early adopters apply a lower CO2, less costly RoHS compliant coating for galvanized steel. Patented worldwide, InterCoatChemGuard reduces the zinc needed to achieve equivalent or better corrosion protection by creating galvanized steel that uses much lower zinc coatings for similar corrosion performance, reducing CO2 footprint of the manufacturer and saving significant costs. “Significantly reduced production costs combined with a reduced carbon footprint are essential for steel production today. While the main focus on Carbon Neutrality is naturally on the steel production side, with InterCoat ChemGuard, we are supporting this goal. “in the downstream galvanized product. This approach fits in perfectly with worldwide efforts,” he said. Bruce Mannakee, Chairman of Chemicals. Long-term independent test results show increased corrosion performance while using significantly reduced zinc. Chemcoaters offers a clear product warranty. InterCoat ChemGuard, has been successfully applied by Chemcoaters for over nine years. Domestic mills (US) will not be offered a franchise, but a limited number of international producers will be given the start of their competitors, to establish market acceptance and gain the natural competitive advantage in this technology advanced. Regions with the most aggressive carbon reduction initiatives will benefit the most. “We believe the reduced cost galvanized with superior performance has intrinsic value to the global steel industry,” Mannakee said. “More than reduced costs, the huge reduction in CO2 emissions adds even more value to the InterCoat Chemguard.” Creating a ton of specialty zinc ingots for use in conventional galvanizing releases 2.6 tonnes of CO2. While InterCoatChemGuard reduces the zinc required to achieve the corresponding rust protection from 46% to over 87%, depending on the gauge and coating weight, there is a significant reduction in the manufacturer’s carbon footprint as well as dollar savings per tonne from 20 US dollars $ 200 This guarantees a very attractive RI for the license fee, at least, if there is any CAPEX requirement, to apply this product. Product licensing agents for North & South America: God. Chris Plummer of Metal Strategies, [email protected], and for Europe, Middle East, Russia AND Asia: God. Thomas narholz and TEC Swiss AG, [email protected] Questions and requests for further information can be directed to them or Bruce Mannakee, Chairman of Chemists [email protected] Learn more about InterCoat ChemGuard at www.LessZinc.com. Media contacts: Bruce Mannakee Chairman of Chemicals [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemcoaters-offering-green-galvanized-via-regional-international-license-301338778.html SOURCE Chemicals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/chemcoaters-offering-green-galvanized-via-regional-international-license/article_58ebe453-ec6f-54f7-b555-811d77363b65.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos