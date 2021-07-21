Alberta reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths





Alberta reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 the highest number in July, so far and no new deaths from the disease on Wednesday. While COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline, the province is experiencing anxiety in the daily counting of cases, active cases and the degree of positivity. 81 cases were detected in 6,479 tests on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of about 1.4 percent. There are now 95 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Alberta. Of these, 27 are in intensive care units. There are now 649 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, an increase of 43 from the day before. Here is how active cases in the region break down: Calgary Area: 378

Edmonton Zone: 128

Northern Zone: 63

Central area: 46

South Zone: 34 Alberta Laboratories identified 61 additional cases of disturbing variants of the coronavirus, including 54 cases of the highly infectious variant. Without reporting any new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the total remains unchanged at 2,318. Across the province 19,527 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,100,111. About 74.9 percent of eligible Albertans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.7 percent had two doses. Alberta Health released new data Wednesday showing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. From January 1 to July 17, 95.2 percent of cases in Alberta were people who were unvaccinated or diagnosed within two weeks of the first dose immunization date. In the same time frame, 92.2 percent of hospitalizations of persons who were unvaccinated or diagnosed within two weeks of their first dose, such as 86.8 percent of deaths. The province estimates that a single dose of the vaccine is 57 percent effective against the delta variant, while two doses are 85 percent effective.

