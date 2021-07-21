The UK is facing the Northern Ireland Protocol. So what is this?

LONDONR First came the shortages on supermarket shelves. Then the sausage fights over the supply of cold meat. Now, the rift over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland is threatening to become a full-scale confrontation between Britain and the European Union and one that could worry the United States as well.

On Wednesday, Britain said a Brexit treaty on Northern Ireland, negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and dubbed the Northern Ireland Protocol, could create so many problems that it could have to be abandoned if it could not be rewritten. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, said would seek creative solutions but would not renegotiate the deal.

To Mr Johnson’s critics, the latest statement is evidence of his lack of credibility, his willingness to break international commitments and his denial of responsibility for the consequences of the European withdrawal he backed. Mr Johnsons’s allies accuse the European Union of flexibility in enforcing the rules, a pettifogging lack of sensitivity to sentiment in parts of Northern Ireland and vengeful hostility towards Britain for leaving the bloc.

Behind all the scams lies the fear of the fragility of peace in Northern Ireland, and this raises stakes beyond those of typical trade disputes. President Biden, who often talks about his Irish heritage, has already warned Mr Johnson of doing nothing to undermine the Good Friday Agreement that helped end the violence.