German candidates fail to find proper steps in response to flooding

BERLIN The floods have had a way of reshaping German politics.

Helmut Schmidt made a name for himself in response to the deadly floods in Hamburg in 1962, and went on to become chancellor in the 1970s. Images of Gerhard Schrder running through muddy water along the Elbe River in 2002 are credited with helping him win a next term.

The floods that devastated Germany last week more severe than others in centuries are already doing their job this election year. But the impressive thing they have discovered, political analysts say, is that none of the leading candidates has been able to demonstrate the level of leadership in a crisis the public is accustomed to under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While deadly floods have offered candidates a chance to show their stuff, political experts said everyone has struggled to communicate competence and security. Voters seem to agree.

The first poll since the floods showed a drop in popularity for the two main candidates Conservative Armin Laschet and his Green Party rival Annalena Baerbock after what political experts say have been poor performances by both this week.