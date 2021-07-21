



Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two cases in HMCS Halifax previously reported by the Canadian Armed Forces. For the first time since April 10, no one was hospitalized with the virus, according to a press release from the Department of Health. There are six cases in the central health area, three of which are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three cases relate to travel, including two involving HMCS Halifax, which arrived in the city on Monday after a six-month deployment. TETWO crew members will quarantine for 14 days in military shelter. One case is in the western health zone and it has to do with travel. There are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia health authority labs completed 3,141 tests on Tuesday and, as of this week, the province has performed over one million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. “Testing has been critical in the fight against this virus,” Dr. said in the publication. Robert Strang, chief health officer of Nova Scotia. “I want to thank the Nova Scotians who rose from time to time to be tested and the many people who worked long and hard to create and operate our testing program.” As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had administered 1,240,114 vaccines, of which 512,393 were second doses. Case data were not available Tuesday due to a planned update of Panorama, the provincial probation system. No announcement for COVID-19 is scheduled this week. Atlantic Canada case numbers New Brunswick did not report any new cases Wednesday and has seven active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. There are 49 active cases in the province, allboard boats anchored in Conception Bay.

Edward Edward Edward has no active cases. Canadians who are vaccinated and have a PEI Pass do not have to be isolated when they reach the border under the easing restrictions that took effect on Sunday.

