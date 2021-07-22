China builds the fastest train in the world, capable of 600 km / h

China has unveiled a Maglev train capable of a top speed of 600 km / h, state media said on Tuesday.

Maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest land vehicle worldwide.

Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev train “levitates” on the track without any contact between the body and the track.

China has been using the technology for nearly two decades on a very limited scale. Shanghai has a short maglev line that runs from one of its airports to the city.

While in China there are still no Maglev inter-city or inter-provincial lines that can make good use of higher speeds, some cities, including Shanghai and Chengdu, have begun conducting research.

With the ability to reach 600 km / h once accelerated, it is estimated that it would only take 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai by train a journey of more than 1,200 kilometers.

The journey takes a comparable time by plane and 5.5 hours by high-speed rail.

Launched in October 2016, the Maglev high-speed train project saw the development of a prototype levitated train with a maximum projected speed of 600 km / hr 2019 and conducted a successful test in June 2020.

Engineers have completed the integration of the maglev transportation system and a five-wheeled train has moved well in a test inside the factory, said China Railway Road Corporation (CRRC).

The train can travel in two to 10 carriages, each carrying more than 100 passengers, according to Ding Sansan, chief project engineer. The train offers the best solution for trips within a 1,500km radius, Ding said, adding that it fills the speed gap between aviation and high-speed trains.

Countries from Japan to Germany are also looking to build maglev networks, although high costs and incompatibility with current rail infrastructure remain obstacles to rapid development.