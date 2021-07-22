Prince George celebrates his eighth birthday with a tribute to Prince Philip





Almost two weeks later Prince GeorgeAppearing in the finals of the Euro Cup with a suit and tie, the young king has an opportunity to show more casual attire. Ahead of his eighth birthday Thursday, Kensington Palace has released a photo of smiling George wearing a blue and orange striped polo, sitting on the hood of a Land Rover Defender. The photo was taken by Kate Middleton at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family retired to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. IN Instagram, the familys account shared the photo with some emojis and an exclamation mark to show a bit of surprise at how much the future king has grown. According to Telegraph, the family plans to celebrate his birthday privately. The Land Rover involvement is likely to be a reference to Georges’s late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who owned many versions of the sports utility vehicle throughout his life. In 2003, Philip began designing a modified Defender to be used as a cemetery at his funeral in April 2021. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the funeral guest list was limited, and neither George nor the brothers and his sisters Princess Charlotte AND Prince Louis were able to participate. In addition to his Euro Cup appearance, George recently teamed up with William at the Sandringham Road race on Fathers Day, along with Charlotte. The summer term at Thomass Battersea, the independent school in London where George and Charlotte are students, ended in early July. In June, Daily Mail reported that Kate and Prince William were considering sending George to a boarding school in Berkshire in the fall, adding that the couple has been quietly watching the school and new homes. More great stories from Vanity Fair Cover Story: I Love Lipa on Creation Nostalgia for the Future

