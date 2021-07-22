Player Wellness Center ready for Little League World Series next month tidings





WILLIAMSPORT A newly built Player Wellness Center will serve as a medical center next month as hundreds of players from around the world arrive in Williamsport for the League of Legends World Baseball Series. Little League International and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) North Central PA hosted a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon inside Dr. Little League. Creighton J. Hale International Grove at Little League International Complex. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s World Series. “Nobody saw that COVID came. How disappointing it was last year that we had to cancel the Small League World Series and all our top level tournaments, we said we would do everything we could in 2021 to ‘bring the kids back here and have a World Series,’ “said Little League President / CEO Stephen D. Keener. “One of the things we felt important to do in the safest and most responsible way possible was we really needed independent expertise to guide us in our plan. UPMC went ahead.” The 16 teams that will arrive in less than a month will have “access to the world-class care provided by UPMC,” Keener added. The center, which will serve all players, coaches and managers during their stay, was built in the summer of 2020 to replace the former Minor League Nursing with a modern structure in order to accommodate the expansion of the World Series from 16 teams in 20 teams, starting in 2022. Established as an on-site medical clinic, the new center is available 24/7 to players, coaches and managers during their time at Williamsport and features a waiting room, two examination rooms, three patient rooms and an additional fully equipped patient room. with a private bathroom and overnight apartment in case of need for medical isolation. The facility is also accessible to the ADA and provides easy access for emergency personnel in the event of an emergency transport situation. The former institution was an old two-story house turned into a medical facility. The new facility is a permanent site with modern equipment, about three times larger than the previous location, Keener said. Each summer, UPMC North Central PA provided support for the Ligue 1 and World Series, including medical services for fans and visitors, exclusive medical care for World Series participants and additional staff and services to ensure a safe and satisfying experience for all who participated. The center will be staffed by medical staff from UPMC. “We are very proud to be a part of it,” said Steve Johnson, UPMC president at PA Central North. “For us, we see this relationship as an investment with a community partner, but also in the lives of young people and boys who are learning about leadership, learning about teamwork and learning how to win and lose. and do so in a way where children are still children and still show the respect and love for each other that the world needs most. “ Johnson said a structure like this to help today’s environment as medical professionals continue to fight COVID “cannot be overstated in terms of its value and importance”. “This is a top-tier institution able to deal with any medical emergencies we may face,” Johnson said. “It’s like entering the primary care doctor’s office. What you would expect to see in a primary care doctor’s office, you will see here. You will see examination rooms with typical equipment available to our doctors and assistants. doctors to help care for anyone who may need the facility. “ The Little League World Series starts on August 19th and ends on August 29th.

