Bolsonaro: Brazil’s scandalous president could face an account as lawmakers consider blame amid dependent support
But this last day may come sooner than expected, with a majority of Brazilians for the first time in favor of lawmakers launching indictment proceedings against their controversial leader, according to recent polls.
While the blame is not certain, a poll by Datafolha found that 54% of Brazilians support an action proposed by lawmakers to open indictment proceedings against Bolsonaro. The July poll also found that 51% of Brazilians considered the Bolsonaro presidency “bad” or “terrible.”
The Bolsonaro government has been embroiled in allegations of corruption, resulting in a parliamentary inquiry into the government’s treatment of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the country is struggling through the devastating impact of its random response to Covid-19.
“Many governors have closed everything. They have destroyed jobs, especially informal ones. We have about 38 million people in Brazil living day by day who work in the morning to eat at night,” he said. “They have lost everything. If there was no emergency help from the federal government, these people would be starving.”
During an interview with the public network TV Brasil on Tuesday, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian press and praised the treatment of the pandemic by his government.
“I have a clear conscience,” Bolsonaro said. “Brazil is one of the countries that has behaved the best during the pandemic period. Congratulations to Brazil. I thank my team of 22 ministers.”
Corruption investigations and investigations
The Brazilian Senate inquiry into the government’s response could thwart Bolsonaro’s re-election bid if it leads to an indictment or criminal charge.
While these results are considered impossible by political analysts, Bolsonaro’s future may depend on his ability to keep the peace with lawmakers responsible for such proceedings.
Senate opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues said what started as an investigation into omissions and misconduct has now turned into a corruption probe.
Congressman Luis Miranda, a former Bolsonaro ally, and his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda, an employee of the Ministry of Health, said they warned the President of irregularities in the contract, but he did nothing to resolve the issue. Bolsonaro told Radio Gaucha, “I can not just take action when something comes my way. I meet more than 100 people a month.”
Speaking on Sunday as he was leaving the hospital, Bolsonaro complained that the CPI was too often accusing him of being corrupt. “Do you want to expel me from the government?” he said. “Only God (can) get me out of that chair. Didn’t they understand that only God takes me out of that chair? If there is any corruption in the government, I will be the first to find out and leave it in hands of justice “.
He has accused the CPI of ignoring other allegations of corruption across Brazil to focus on him and his government. “They want to accuse me of genocide. Now, tell me in which country people have not died? This CPI has no credibility,” Bolsonaro said. The president added that “he feels sorry for the dead, but people who were healthy had little chance of dying.”
Discharge risk
Political analyst Marco A. Teixeira told CNN that although unlikely, Bolsonaro could be in danger of being blamed. University professor Getulio Vargas (FGV-SP) said while it is not yet clear where the investigation will lead, Bolsonaro’s government is compromised.
“It’s a different situation from the last election because he is already being tried and has explanations waiting to be given to society. He lost the opposition position. He can no longer say he ‘will do it’ because he already is in government, “Teixeira said.
“Now his story is that he is not allowed to do anything by the Supreme Court and Congress … He has a confession to each case,” Teixeira added.
Da Silva has outraged the administration’s efforts to contain the blast, saying “there is no control in Brazil”. He described the blockades as “necessary” – restrictions that Bolsonaro has often refused.
“(Bolsonaro) prefers to wake up at 4 o’clock in the morning, to tell his lies through his cell phone, through social media and we have produced fake news like we have never seen in the history of Brazil and he is not being taken seriously said da Silva.
Compete for votes
Bolsonaro – like Trump during his re-election campaign – has cast doubt on the electronic voting machines used in Brazil, the same system by which he and his sons were elected. He has pressured the country to use printed ballots only, claiming unsubstantiated allegations that previous elections had been manipulated using electronic voting.
Teixeira explains that Bolsonaro’s latest health scare may work in his favor in terms of his popularity. He suggests that supporters will rally around the President as they did at the time of his failed assassination attempt in 2018. An injury from that attempt has led to his current medical issues.
Bolsonaro’s eldest son, Senator Flvio Bolsonaro, wrote on Twitter about his father’s recent hospital stay, “President @jairbolsonaro evolved for good, he woke up in a good mood and, if it continues like this, there will be no need surgery! Thank you all for your prayers! #WhoOr orderedBolsonaroMurder. “
Teixeira explains the hashtag used by Bolsonaro’s son shows an attempt to mobilize supporters online.
“Bolsonaro’s health problem creates a smoke screen that gives his family a kind of ‘revival’ from the stabbing he suffered four years ago, showing an instrumentalization of something that had considerable weight in past elections and that could affect the purpose of the vote for next year, “Teixeira said.
Arriving at the hospital last week, Bolsonaro said Brazil is on the “path to prosperity” and thanked supporters for their prayers.
“This is what drives us to move forward and face everything that is needed to get the country out of the control of corruption, subversion, organized crime and to guarantee and protect the freedom of our people,” Bolsonaro said.
“God bless us and continue to enlighten our nation. A big hug! – Brazil above all; God above all!”
CNN’s Rodrigo Pedroso and Juliana Koch reported from Sao Paulo, and Samantha Beech reported and wrote from Atlanta.
