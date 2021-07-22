Floods in China: death toll rises as questions rise over preparedness | China

They need to take emergency measures such as suspending trains, evacuating passengers and closing stations in atypical situations like extremely strong storms, the ministry said in a first statement at least 190 million times on Weibo.

Hawkish state-owned tabloid, Global Times, said it was absolutely impossible to keep Zhengzhou from flooding in such heavy rains but greater mitigation efforts were needed to reduce the loss of life.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the metro system which opened its first line in 2013 the decision to keep it running at peak hours when the rain was heaviest, and the transparency of officials. On the Internet, commentators were divided, but included substantive criticism of the response.

Why did you not close the subway in advance when it rained so much, one asked.

I only see shipments from Mr. and Mrs. Hindsight, another said in response to the ministry statement. We could not control the flood, but they should have suspended the operation when multiple alerts were issued.

Zheng, a security officer at Zhengzhou metro, told Southern Weekly on Wednesday that they tried to hold trains so people could return home but were drowned by Tuesday afternoon rain. This is the first time in my life that I have witnessed water flooding at the subway station. I felt hopeless, he said.

The Henan Business Daily reported that staff at a station told a man that all passengers had been evacuated but had to admit it was not true as he started a video call with his wife who was still stranded on a train. She told her husband that the water had almost reached his neck and the passengers were trying to breathe, the report said.

A damaged bridge after heavy rain caused heavy flooding in Gongyi in Chinas Henan province. Photos: AFP / Getty Images

Beijing News also questioned the timing of the subway operation, noting that the network was not completely suspended until 18:00, hours after water began to enter some stations for the first time.

A widely shared WeChat article noted early contradictory statements by local state media, including that no passengers were in danger, while at the same time images later blocked from China’s internet were being distributed with lifeless bodies at Shakoulu station, including state media of the state, Xinhua.

The WeChat article also noted premature statements that the rescue mission was complete as stranded passengers continued to post about their plight. The article which also questioned whether it was a man-made disaster related to the explosion of a dam late Tuesday near Luoyang city was later censored for breaking the rules, according to a Twitter user, Matt Knight, who collected posts online.

Knight cited numerous examples of major changes between several posts by state media and authorities, which highlighted rescue efforts and the actions of the angry community, and those shared by the public.

Public scrutiny has also fallen at the time of warnings from local meteorological services. The provincial weather bureau told state media it had released a report warning of torrential rains coming two days earlier.

The impact of the floods spread beyond the capital.

Zhengzhous Flood Control Headquarters said water storage in the Guojiazui Reservoir was in high risk of dam collapse and the local government ordered evacuations.

A courier passes through a flooded road in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Chinas Henan province. Photos: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

In Luoyang city, local authorities said the rains had caused a 20-meter collapse in the Yihetan Dam, which could collapse at any time. A Chinas army division was sent to the site to carry out emergency blasts and flood diversion.

At least four people were killed in Gongyi City, about 80km from Zhongzhou, where rains caused floods and landslides.

Some worry that given the scale of the damage, post-disaster reconstruction will be particularly challenging for one of China’s most populous provinces. Zhengzhou alone is home to 12 million people.

Henan Province which is located between Beijing and Shanghai in central China has many cultural sites and is a major base for industry and agriculture. It is traversed by many waterways, many of which connect to the Yellow River, which has a long history of erupting off its shores during periods of intense rainfall.

China routinely experiences floods in the summer months, but rapid urbanization, and the conversion of agricultural land, as well as the worsening climate crisis have exacerbated the impact of such events.

Additional reporting: Jason Lu