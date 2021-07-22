



A former aide to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson deepened his attacks on his former boss this week, saying Mr Johnson made contemptuous comments about elderly people pandemics as cases escalated in the country last year. Dominic Cummings, once one of Mr. Johnsons’s closest advisers, was fired as the two fell last November and has since become something of a whistle. In parliamentary testimony this May, he accused Mr. Johnson for disability that had caused tens of thousands of extra Covid deaths. On Tuesday, Mr Cummings said in an interview with the BBC that Mr Johnson expressed hesitation about ordering a second closure last fall, saying the people who were dying were essentially all over 80 years old. The BCC said Mr. Cummings provided a WhatsApp message from October 2020 in which Mr. Johnson said, I no longer buy all of these overloaded things. People think we might need to recalibrate.

In the interview, Mr Cummings said the prime ministers’ stance on the pandemic last fall was a strange mix, in part all the nonsense and blockages do not work anyway and in part, this is horrible, but the people who are dying are actually over 80 we can not kill the economy just because of people dying over 80 years old. He put his political interests ahead of people’s lives, for sure, Mr Cummings said. Mr Johnson was asked questions about Mr Cummings’ comments on Wednesday by Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party, who asked Mr Johnson if he would apologize. The Prime Minister, addressing Parliament virtually while he is in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, bypassed. These are very difficult, balancing decisions that you have to make, said Mr. Johnson. You need to balance the catastrophe of the disease against the suffering caused by blockages. He then moved on to praising the UK for the rapid spread of vaccines and urging British residents to get vaccinated. Mr. Starmer asked if the virtual connection to the prime minister was working properly because the prime ministers’ answers bear no resemblance to the questions I actually ask. The question drew complaints from members of Parliament.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 5.5 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the UK, including that of Mr Johnson, who was hospitalized and sought intensive care in April 2020. More than 128,000 British residents have dead from coronavirus.

