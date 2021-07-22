Connect with us

International

Russia in all but the name: the ROC team goes to Tokyo with a siege mentality | Russia Olympic Team

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


As Russian athletes begin competing in the Tokyo Olympics this week, where they are banned from using the name, flag or anthem of their countries, they enter the race with a siege mentality.

Since 2014, the country’s athletes have been tainted by revelations of the doping scandal in Sochi and subsequent coverage, as well as a host of other conflicts and quarrels that have brought a strain on Moscow’s relations with many Western countries. These are the third Olympics where her athletes and delegates have faced scrutiny for doping allegations.

So a few days before the start of the Games, Russian media revealed that the Olympic Committee had given athletes a cheat sheet on how to avoid media questions about doping, annexation of Crimea, sexual harassment and even knee-jerking athletes in support of the Black Lives Matter.

Documents, first discovered by the newspaper Vedomosti, advised athletes asked about BLM to tell reporters that supporting the movement is a personal choice, but that the Olympics in any case should not become a platform for any kind of protest or gesture.

Regarding questions about sexual harassment, the suggested answer was: I have never encountered it in my career, but I know this problem exists in many countries.

And as for questions about doping and World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) sanctions, they were advised to say they have nothing to say on the subject.

Officials said the guide existed to protect athletes from provocations by activists and the international media who could strike a blow at one of the world’s most controversial sports teams. The information spreads very quickly and any careless response that specially trained people can attract with expertise can affect the athlete extremely negatively, the document reads. A spokesman for the Russian Olympic Committee said the organization had tried to minimize the risks to our team members and delegation.

But it also points to the many enemies Russia sees in international sport, including activists and the media, foreign countries, anti-doping regulators and the International Olympic Committee.

Russia seems caught between its desire to fight doping allegations and sanctions against its Olympic team and the hope that if its athletes go and stick to the sport, the Russian flag could soon be back in the race. Senior officials have been cautious in their criticism of Wada and the IOC, limiting themselves by saying their main concern is supporting athletes.

The issue of sport politicization is unfortunately still important and has not been eliminated from the agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said late last month in some of his only comments on the upcoming Olympics. The rights and interests of our athletes must be protected from any arbitrariness.

Pro-government media commentators have been more aggressive in attacking the doping ban, which they have portrayed as an extension of geopolitics. Everything is politicized in this world, complained Tina Kandelaki, a Russian television presenter and PR specialist, who also noted the rigged Eurovision vote and controversial Euro 2020 refereeing decisions in an emotional Instagram post by called on the Russians to support the Olympic team.

Together with Timati, a rapper and entrepreneur who had previously appeared on a track called My Best Friend is President Putin, she has called on supporters to post stories on Instagram with the hashtag #wewillROCyou (Russian athletes are officially known as members of the ROC, an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee).

All these humiliations from Wada, these constant bans and restrictions, they will simply activate [us], wrote Kandelaki. So far, the hashtag has just over 1,700 posts on Instagram.

But otherwise, it has been a silent period for the Olympic Games in Russia, where the latest sports coverage has been dominated by Euro 2020 and the dismissal of Stanislav Cherchesov after the Russian team was knocked out in the group stage.

Olympic building coverage has focused mainly on the boundaries of how Russia will continue to be punished for doping violations.

Russian gold medal winners will stand on the podium and listen to Piano Concerto No. 1 by composer Pyotr Chaikovsky instead of the national anthem. The flag is banned but their uniforms will display the national colors white, blue and red. And the synchronized swimming team complained that the swimsuit model was rejected because it carried a description of a bear.

[The rules] should be implemented, said Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, when asked about the incident earlier this month. Then, he replied: Let’s look at this issue from another angle: The IOC has officially recognized the bear as a symbol of Russia.

The ROC team, as Russia will be called, is still expected to come third in the medal count. And when it comes to all other issues, athletes are told that the easiest way to end a conversation is simple: No comment.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jul/22/russia-olympics-tokyo-2020-doping-punishments

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: