US defeats Canada in fulfilling ‘moral obligation’ to Afghan interpreters: military historian





TORONTO – The U.S. is surpassing Canada in meeting its moral obligation to hire Afghan interpreters and other support staff from Afghanistan, says a military historian, as Ottawa has not yet issued a timeline for their plans. The United States is in its final stages of withdrawing troops before the military operation is fully completed by August 31st. Biden Administration has begun relocation of hundreds of Afghan translators and their immediate families who have applied for a specialized visa in Fort Lee, a U.S. Army post in Virginia. The first batch of relocation flights is expected to depart from Afghanistan in late July and when they land they will be provided with temporary accommodation and services by the Department of Defense at the request of the State Department. according to a spokesman. A temporary safe haven outside Afghanistan is also being set up by the US for thousands of Afghan translators and their families who have not completed the visa and security clearance process. While the Canadian government has repeatedly accepted a responsibility to help Afghan translators put their lives on the line alongside Canadian troops, their words have not yet materialized in action something military historian Howard Coombs finds hard to believe. . When asked if the US is doing a better job of meeting the “moral obligation” to Afghan translators, his answer was blunt. “Actually yes, I’m at a loss to see why we can not grow in a similar way Coombs, who has served twice in Afghanistan, told CTV News. Word of the U.S. withdrawal has sparked a resurgence of the Taliban, who claim to control 80 percent of the country, and launched a new series of large-scale attacks. Interpreters waiting for the word from Ottawa have prayed for help as the situation becomes more dangerous saying the Taliban have promised to follow them to help foreign forces. If they take Kabul, that day will come and they will cut off our heads all, a translator told CTV News. They will kill us. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the Ottawa plan for Afghan translators while traveling to a factory in Brampton, Ont., On Monday, telling reporters that it is so important to be there for people who have put their lives at risk for support Canadians. That is why we are working extremely hard and we have to say much faster, he continued. But promises of speed are not enough to keep translators and their families safe. If they catch me, they will kill me, they will kill my children and they will also kill my wife, said another translator. —–

With files from CTV National News LA office chief Tom Walters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/u-s-beating-canada-at-meeting-moral-obligation-to-afghan-interpreters-military-historian-1.5518726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos