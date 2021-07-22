4 Nova Scotians were found safe after search and rescue efforts last week

A man in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has been found after a “scary” search for two days, becoming the fourth successful rescue in the province this week alone.

The 74-year-old was reported missing from the Fox River area, about 17 miles west of Parrsboro, on Sunday. The RCMP said he was last seen on Saturday.

Amy Hansen of the Colchester Ground Search and Rescue Association was the field search manager. She said police, family and friends had searched earlier, but the search and rescue team was called in to help Monday.

“There are so many trails and back roads in the county,” Hansen said Wednesday. “Very disturbing summer.”

The man was found Tuesday night

The association set up a command post at the Port Greville fire hall along with other search and rescue teams from Springhill, Pugwash and East Hants. Hansen said local fire departments, volunteers, police and a provincial Lands and Forestry helicopter also attended. In all, about 75 people were involved in this effort.

Eventually, the man’s truck was placed on an unmarked road and he was found safe about 1 mile away on Tuesday evening. He was airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hansen said seeing such an intense and long-closed search well is an “amazing feeling” after spending so many hours preparing, working on equipment and raising funds to get the job done.

“Bringing a loved one home is probably the best feeling you will ever have. And that ‘s why we do it,” she said.

RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau says four people were found safe after search and rescue efforts over the past week. (David Laughlin / CBC)

Three other Nova Scotians who went missing were found safe in the Halifax region over the past week with the help of various ground search and rescue teams, according to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Last Thursday, a 71-year-old was reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in the Grand Lake area of ​​Sheet Harbor. He was found the next day.

On Saturday evening, a 30-year-old from Halifax went missing after a day of walking around the Lake Crowbar trail system near Lake Porters. His family notified police and he was found soon after.

Later Monday morning, an 89-year-old woman from East Chezzetcook was reported missing from her home. She was eventually found as well, with the help of search and rescue teams and a Halifax Regional Police dog.

People were reminded to make plans

Croteau said having four rescues in a week in Nova Scotia “is not something we see very often”.

“I can not speculate if it is the weather, or people will go more because we are allowed to travel through the province,” Croteau said. “We are just … happy that we were able to successfully locate these four people.”

Both Croteau and Hansen urged people to use rescues as a reminder to have an adventurous plan. They need to tell someone where they are going if they go out for a walk, fisherman to do another activity, have a fully charged cell phone and bring an overnight bag of food and water in case they end up trapped.