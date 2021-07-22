Tennis-Djokovic has the Golden Slam in his sights, but taking a step at once





Tennis player Novak Djokovic talks to the media before traveling to Japan where he will represent Serbia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Belgrade, Serbia, July 20, 2021. REUTERS / Zorana Jevtic

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic has learned from his previous Olympics blast and will not allow himself to back down from his quest to become the first man to complete the Golden Slam. Germany’s Steffi Graf is the only player to have won all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same year, but the 34-year-old Serb is three-fifths of the way there. Djokovic must win the Olympic title in Tokyo and then the US Open in August to face Graf in 1988. The Olympics, however, have not proven the best hunting spot for Djokovic in his three previous appearances. “I know it will be boring for you guys to hear me say that I will take things very slowly and carefully and focus on the next challenge,” said Djokovic, who owns only one medal. bronze from Beijing in 2008, Thursday. “But this is the kind of approach I really need to have because in the past I probably have not really tried that approach and it has given me the answer. “I started to feel like there was a lot of distraction around that was affecting my performance.” Djokovic earlier this month added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs in 2021, joining rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in 20 Grand Slam titles. In the first round at the Tokyo Games, he will have his first meeting with Bolivia’s 139th Hugo Dellien. THE CHRISTMAS OF HISTORY “I know there are a lot of things online, and I know there are stories online,” he said. “I’m privileged and motivated to be in this position. I worked hard to be here. Let ‘s talk about the story of whether everything goes well here after I finish the tournament. “I feel great. Physically, mentally I’m ready to perform on my best team. I have definitely had the best Grand Slam season in my sport so far. I could not have had a better preparation on the eve of the Olympics than I have this year “. Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Federer and Nadal, have bypassed the Tokyo Games, which have been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Djokovic was undecided about attending after organizers decided to ban fans in stadiums. “I have not experienced many big tournaments in the last 15 years without playing Roger and Rafa,” Djokovic said. “So it’s a little weird to be honest because I’m used to seeing at least one of them. “But still some of the best players in the world are here … the boys who are the top six, the seventh in the world and they are the biggest contenders for medals.” Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Edited by Ken Ferris Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

