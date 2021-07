Five arrested in Hong Kong for uprising over children’s book about sheep | Hong Kong

Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep trying to keep wolves from their village have been arrested for insurgency. The arrests by the new national security police unit, which is leading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest action against pro-democracy activists since large-scale and often violent protests erupted in the city two years ago. Police said Thursday that two men and three women between the ages of 25 and 28 had conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy unsustainable publications. The group was trying to incite hatred of the public and especially young children against the Hong Kong government and judiciary and incite violence and illegal acts, police said in their statement. The five people arrested were members of a union and $ 160,000 (US $ 20,600) in funds were frozen under a new national security law China imposed in Hong Kong last year, police added. A police source told AFP that the arrested men and women were members of the Hong Kong General Union of Speech Therapists. In recent months the union has published three illustrated e-books trying to explain to children the movement for democracy in Hong Kong. Supporters of democracy are portrayed as sheep living in a village surrounded by wolves. The first book, entitled Guardians of Deep Village, explains the 2019 pro-democracy protests involving Hong Kong. The caretakers of Sheep Village, the second book, see village cleaners on strike to force wolves to leave their nests everywhere. The book entry explains that it is a reference to Hong Kong medical workers hitting last year in an attempt to force the government to close its border with mainland China at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The last book in the trilogy 12 The Sheep Village Brave is about a group of sheep fleeing the village by boat because of wolves. It is a direct reference to 12 Hongkongers who made a failed attempt to escape by speedboat last year in Taiwan but were arrested by Chinese Coast Guard and imprisoned. Sedition is a colonial-era law that until last year had not been used since the 1997 Hong Kong surrender to China. Makes up to two years in prison for a first offense. Police and prosecutors are now using it regularly alongside national security law to suppress speech and political views. Most of those arrested for such crimes are not allowed on parole. Residents should see the facts clearly, should not approve or embellish violence, and should not allow the next generation to be incited and deceived by untrue and biased information, police said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/22/five-arrested-in-hong-kong-for-sedition-over-childrens-book-about-sheep The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos