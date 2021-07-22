Italy will require vaccination proof or negative test for social activities





The Italian government announced Thursday that it would ask people to show vaccination proof or a recent negative test to participate in certain social activities, including eating indoors, visiting museums and attending shows. The move follows a similar announcement made by the French government last week and comes as debate in Western nations heats up how far governments should go or may go to limit the lives of the unvaccinated. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that his government had planned to insist on the vaccination test to enter nightclubs and similar places by the end of September, but the idea met with a swift political backlash. and is not yet sure to continue. The expanded use of the Italys health crossing, which Italian authorities are calling green certification, is intended to further encourage vaccination and obscure the spread of the Delta variant, which is already causing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in it. the whole continent.

The Delta virus variant is threatening, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a news conference Thursday night. We need to act on the front of the Covid-19 to continue to allow Italy’s economy to recover. A spokesman for the prime minister said businesses would have to comply with the requirements and would be sanctioned if caught violating them. Without these measures, the Italian government said it could be forced to reinstate new restrictions in a country that endured the first blockade and one of the toughest blockades in the West. The Italian government is particularly concerned about the spread of the virus among the two million people over the age of 60 who are still completely unvaccinated. Just over 50 percent of Italians over the age of 12, about 28 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Italian government. But the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has said the spread of the Delta variant is on the rise. The organization predicted that by the end of August, the Delta variant would account for 90 percent of coronavirus infections in the European Union. Talks over the introduction of the vaccine application in Italy followed the announcement of a similar measure last week by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said a vaccination test or negative test would be mandatory to enter cultural sites , amusement parks, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, retirement homes and long distance transportation.

According to some polls, about 70 percent of Italians favored following France, but this week’s discussion about introducing similar demands created deep fractures within the Italys coalition government, which includes the Italys Democratic Party but also the nationalist Matteo Salvinis League party. Mr Salvini, who said he had not yet been vaccinated, objected to what he called the exclusion of 30 million Italians from social life. During a rally Sunday he said he refused to see anyone running after my 18-year-old son with a swab or syringe as migrants anchored from car loads in Sicily without any negative swab test or vaccination. Starting August 6, Italians will be asked to show evidence that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine after receiving a recent negative swab or recovering from Covid in the last six months in order to sit at tables. interiors in bars and restaurants; access to museums, swimming pools, gyms and theme parks; and participate in sports competitions and other events, including public exams. The call not to be vaccinated is an appeal to die, said Mr. Draghi on Thursday. Without vaccinations we have to close everything again. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the state of emergency would be extended until December 31 and that the number of hospitalizations, rather than the number of coronavirus cases, would now be the predominant criteria for assessing restrictions in Italian regions. Two-thirds of Italys’s population of about 40 million Italians have already vacated the permit, said Mr Speranza, who had previously been asked to attend weddings or visit nursing homes. He said the permit is a condition for allowing economic activities to remain open and for Italians to continue to sit in restaurants and bars with the guarantee of being surrounded by non-stick people.

In April, as outbreaks rose in hospitals where healthcare professionals had chosen not to be vaccinated, Italy became the first country in Europe to make compulsory vaccinations for medical workers. About 15 percent of Italys teachers are still unvaccinated, and the government is now debating whether to extend the mandate for school staff as well. School is an absolute priority, said Mr. Speranza. We need to evaluate all available tools to capture the remaining 15 percent.

