Montreal police are investigating the day-long car shooting in Saint-Leonard – Montreal





Police are investigating a brazen shot in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard neighborhood during lunch time Thursday. Montreal police spokesman Manuel Couture said a call to 911 reporting gunshots came shortly after noon. Officers were taken to the scene at Caf Sorrento on Jean-Talon Road in the East near the intersection of des Angevins. Read more: 15-year-old girl killed by car shooting in Montreals St-Leonard neighborhood Witness testimony obtained by police shows a person in a car fired in the direction of another person. Couture said the suspect and the target fled the scene.















Violent incidents in Saint-Leonard on Wednesday evening left 2 teenagers in hospital





Violent incidents in Saint-Leonard on Wednesday evening left 2 teenagers in hospital on March 25, 2021

However, police located a man nearby with injuries to his upper body, but Couture said he did not appear to have been the target of the shooter.

The story goes down the ad "The man was injured, probably by several pieces," he said, adding that it was not clear if the pieces were glass from a broken window in the cafe, cement or something else. It is not known if the target was injured in the incident. Police have not yet located the individual. Read more: Montreal step up efforts to combat firearms trafficking with new permanent police squad Police have found a bulletproof vest and say the impact is noticeable on a nearby building. Perpetually placed a perimeter at the scene to allow investigation. A K9 unit will assist officers and investigators as they comb the area for data. No arrests have been made.

