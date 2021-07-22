Local international organization working to help flood victims in Belgium





LAFAYETTE, La. Catastrophic floods devastated many parts of southern Belgium, including municipalities that have sister cities in Louisiana Rochefort (twinning with Broussard), Durbuy (Ville Platte), Fleron (Jennings) and Namur (Lafayette). La Fondation Louisiane, a tax-deductible organization based in Lafayette, is working with Namur-Lafayette in Namur, Belgium, to raise funds for families who have lost everything in Southern Belgium. Because of the very special ties between Belgium and Louisiana, the Louisiana French Development Council (CODOFIL) and the Lafayette International Center are assisting La Fondation Louisiane in this endeavor, according to a spokesman for the Lafayette Consolidated Government. As French teachers arrive in Louisiana for the next school year, CODOFIL Director Peggy Feehan stated, There are many CODOFIL teachers in the state who are from Belgium and who have family and friends in dire need of financial assistance. Our Belgian friends need us now, please consider making a contribution to help them get back on their feet. In 2005, Belgian organizations and individuals showed their solidarity with the people of New Orleans and Lake Charles after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, holding several fundraisers and sending money to Louisiana. Lafayette International Center director Dave Domingue said, “Many people in Southwest Louisiana were devastated by storms last year and this year, so it is easy for us to identify with the great loss and grief our friends in Belgium are facing. We encourage all those who are able to do what they can to help those who encounter similar difficulties. For many years, our office has worked with many of these cities, especially those that are twinned with cities in the Acadiana. We have now sent them messages of consolation and encouragement and urge everyone to make any financial contribution to this endeavor they can. Louisiana President Foundation, Dr. William Arceneaux added, The people of Belgium and Louisiana have a very special relationship that goes back more than 50 years. We must help Belgium in their time of need. Click here if you would like to make an online donation to the GiveButter fundraising platform or mail your tax deductible donation by checking out BELGIUM SOLIDARITY ,, c / o La Fondation Louisiane, 735 Jefferson Street, Lafayette LA 70501. ————————————————– —- ———-

