FINCA International Partners with Film Producers in Haiti in New Film Project | tidings





WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – FINCA International has partnered with filmmaker Etant Dupain on an extended version of his documentary, Madan Sara, which originally appeared online on November 2020. This glamorous documentary illustrates the stories of tireless women trying to push the Haitian economy to the brink. The tireless work of these fearless leaders brings education for their children, shelter for their families and provides a better life for generations to come, despite facing extreme poverty and social stigma. The documentary Madan Sara, conceived, directed and produced by Etant Dupain, demonstrates the impact of FINCA programming on Haiti for women working as “Madan Sara” in the informal economy. The film also reinforces Madan Sara’s calls as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a fairer one. Haiti. “If Haiti has continued to insist and exist, it is mainly because of the perseverance, discipline and vision of the brave women of Haiti,” he said. Rupert Scofield, President and CEO, FINCA International. “We are fortunate to combine Etant’s passion and enthusiasm together with FINCA’s vision to establish a strong focus on this group of women whose work is at the heart of Haiti informal economics “. Many of Haiti’s FINCA customers are known as Madan Sara who work diligently to buy, distribute and sell food and other essentials at street markets throughout Haiti. Madan Sara women are the matriarchs of the Haitian economy. They provide ruthless support to their families and communities despite working in a sector that lacks adequate investment, infrastructure and state aid. These micro-entrepreneurial women link goods from farmers in the mountains to consumers in the city. They work communally, sharing profits and protecting each other from the risks of political unrest and social oppression, as well as extortion, rape and theft. Each year, FINCA Haiti provides financial services to 20,000 Madan Sara. FINCA International, in partnership with Mr. Dupain, is seeking to amplify the voices of women representing the core of Haitian identity, a country whose spirit is synonymous with sacrifice and love. Look Trailer Madan Sara for a closer look at the lives of these courageous leaders. For more information and to register to host or attend a show, visit www.finca.org/MadanSaraFilm. About FINCA International FINCA International was founded in 1984 with a radical notion: giving small loans to the poor has the power to transform entire communities in a sustainable way. Having impacted tens of millions of lives with responsible financial services, we are expanding our focus to catalyze further economic growth and alleviate poverty in inadequate markets around the world. We remain boldly committed to market-based solutions and are supporting the growth of social enterprises that provide basic services and financial innovation to help low-income families and communities achieve a better standard of living. For more information, visitwww.FINCA.orgor follow us on Twitter @FINCA. About Filmmaker Etant Dupain Etant Dupain is the Founder and Director of Nation Productions based in Minneapolis. As a journalist and producer, he has worked for documentaries and international media including al Jazeera, BBC, Where the money went and Vice. Affected by the strength of his mother and Madan Sara doing Haiti run the economy, he is making his first personal film. Etant was a guest recently on I Rupert ScofieldSocial Enterprise Podcast. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finca-international-partners-with-haitian-filmmaker-on-new-film-project-301339192.html BURIMI FINCA International

