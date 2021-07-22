Italy extends Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 flooding





A new application for the coronavirus disease passport (COVID-19) is displayed on a telephone screen, in Copenhagen, Denmark 28 May 2021. Signe Goldmann / Ritzau Scanpix / via REUTERS / Photo File

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) – The Italian government, seeking to contain a new rise in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that from next month people must submit immunity tests to enter a range of time-honored services and activities. free. The so-called Green Pass is a digital certificate or letter indicating whether someone has received at least one stroke, tested negative, or recently recovered from COVID-19. From August 6, permission will be required to go to gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. Eating indoors also requires a permit. “The Green Neck is essential if we want to keep businesses open,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters. However, divisions within his unity government meant that proposals to include trains, public transport and domestic flights in the transit system had to be scrapped for now, with the right-wing League party warning it would kill tourism. In contrast, the cabinet agreed that discos should remain closed, even for those with a Green Pass. The Green Pass was introduced in Italy last month, but so far it was only needed for trips within the European Union and to gain access to care homes or large wedding receptions within Italy. The government’s decision to expand its scope followed a similar move by France this month and underscores growing concern about the highly contagious Delta variant. The number of new coronavirus infections registered in Italy has doubled over the past week, reaching 5,057 on Thursday, There is also concern that the vaccination campaign is slowing down, with many under 50 still not reserving strokes. About 48.2% of Italians are completely inoculated and 14.1% are expecting a second stroke, according to the latest data. Studies show that dual vaccinations offer strong protection against the Delta variant, while initial doses offer only limited coverage. Some right-wing politicians, including lawmakers within Draghi’s coalition, have refused to shed their weight after vaccination and urged people under 40 not to be inoculated. The Prime Minister denounced such comments. Read more “Calls for people not to be vaccinated is a call for people to die. If you do not vaccinate, get sick, die or allow others to die,” Draghi said. Edited by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italy-widens-green-pass-restrictions-curb-covid-19-surge-2021-07-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos