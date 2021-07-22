International
Gin the morning The National Cabinet meets today to discuss the spread of Covid deterioration and progress in the spread of vaccines, a UN committee votes on the status of the Great Barrier Reef tonight and cocoa in Sydney are learning to open the wheelchairs. Here are the top stories for this Friday.
As Sydney approaches closing four weeks, the number of Covid infectious cases in the community remains stubbornly high. On Thursday, 124 new local cases were reported in New South Wales. But experts and state health authorities are divided on the best ways to reduce transmission and bring cases closer to zero before restrictions are eased. It comes as the pictures show the NSW government has received only 145,000 of the nearly 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated to her by the commune, leaving the vaccines to either be collected or directed abroad. Amid the recent outbreak, NSW chose to accept only the Pfizer vaccines from the federal government, due to what it says is a lack of demand for AstraZeneca.
In the UK, rising self-isolation alarms from the NHS app amid rising cases of Covid-19 branded as pingemic has caused disruptions in supermarket supplies and forced the BBC to stop making some of its local news programs until September at least due to staff shortages.
A 21-nation committee will decide tonight whether to accept a Unesco recommendation to add the Great Barrier Reef to its endangered list., or to acknowledge in Australian governments fierce lobbying efforts to keep the gum off the list. Whatever the committee decides, it will not change the fact that the reef is at risk from climate change. Coral-dominated ecosystems are predicted to be one of the first to collapse from global warming, caused by the world’s inability or unwillingness to discontinue its use of fossil fuels.
Australia
Queensland Ambulance Service has apologized for the treatment offered to a local man who died after being stopped by the police, acknowledging that our performance fell below our high standards. The man known as Noomba, 39, died in 2018 after being arrested outside his home in Townsville by police, with paramedics present.
Australia is pushing to accelerate a transition away from fossil fuel exports as Japan, its largest market for LNG and thermal coal, pledged to cut gas electricity production by almost half and reduce coal power by more than a third by 2030, much faster than it was previously planned.
Coles has announced that he will no longer provide plastic toys Like that as Stikeez and the Small Shop as it appears to become more stable and reduces its contribution to plastic waste. Previously, the seller banned the sale of disposable plastic items.
Sulfur cocoa cocoons in Sydney are learning from each other to open wheelchairs in order to clean food, according to a new study (there is also a video). Food for cauldrons has spread to 44 suburbs in just two years.
world
The newly released materials show that the FBI failed to fully investigate allegations of sexual conduct against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was appointed to the court in 2018, a group of U.S. Democratic senators said.
Angela Merkel has admitted that Germany’s record for reducing carbon emissions was not enough to meet the global warming targets of the Paris climate deal, as the chancellor reflected on the achievements and missed opportunities of her 16-year leadership. Merkel was speaking at her last major press conference before resigning as the country’s leader.
Mexico has asked Israel to extradite a former senior criminal investigator wanted in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. Toms Zern has been charged with kidnapping, torturing suspects, manipulating evidence and embezzling about $ 50 million in public funds. He has denied the allegations.
Italy has set more restrictions on unvaccinated people as it pushes more citizens to get a vaccine against Covid-19 amid a resurgence of infections. From 5 August, entry to stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, exhibition centers, swimming pools and gyms will only be allowed upon presentation of a green permit.
Read recommended
Bondis have been a lot of things to many people over the years, but it currently risks being the most hated country in Australia. He got what no country wants: a Covid fan base, whose tail has sent 14 million Australians into a deadlock. Not only people of the groups are regularly filmed on the beach and promenade practicing, with the footage being widely distributed as evidence of the arrogance of the residents. Brigid Delaney on how the thing was done to curse Bondi.
Leo Skliros is happiest when among his trees he collects mangoes with a spear especially in July. Skliros is one of the Northern Territory farmers who can make their trees bloom and produce mangoes early. How does it do that, when mangoes usually produce fruit in late September in a good year? The answer is: every manufacturer has their own recipe plus lots of trial and error.
Superstore: the sitcom in the workplace the world needs right now. In the sixth and final season, the show follows the life of the floor staff at a major retailer, Cloud 9, during the pandemic. What is particularly brilliant about this show is that it manages to deftly handle real-world issues without disappearing its clever hole. And it’s also glorious, with joy, with stupid joy, writes Andrew P Street.
After Story, a new novel by Larissa Behrendt, sees an indigenous mother and daughter on a literary tour in England. Behrendts lenses seem centered on British culture, but parallel stories appear in novels incessantly cutting between the past and the present: stories forgotten, suppressed or actively erased by two past women and their countries. Honoring the depth of English history, Behrendt asks, sternly, why Indigenous Australia should be expected to go further, writes Imogen Dewey.
Unknown
Rising fires, floods and rising temperatures around the world make action on the climate crisis even more urgent, but Australia remains in a settlement. Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor and news chief Mike Ticher discuss Australia’s belated approach to climate change and why it is important not to lose hope before the climate catastrophe.
The full story is the Guardian Australia Daily News podcast. Subscribe for free to Apple podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting application.
sports
Olyroos took first place in Group C in men’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 2-0 victory over Argentina. Australia will face Spain on Sunday.
The nine-day Olympic swimming schedule, which begins with the first heat on Saturday night, will be dominated by rivalry between Australia and the United States. Americans have been dominant in the pool for the past decade. But on the eve of the Tokyo meeting, on the pool deck there is a sense that it may be time for the Australian Dolphins to shine.
Media summary
Ahead of today’s meeting of the national cabinet, the federal government is considering extending its billion-dollar aviation assistance, Western Australian reports. Australia lost more than 100,000 international students in the last financial year at a cost of nearly $ 6 billion to the economy, according to new federal government data ($) seen by The Australian. AND ABC 7.30 ka detected that $ 4.6 billion in employer payments went to businesses that increased their turnover at the height of the pandemic last year.
It’s coming
The annual convention of the National Liberal Parties begins in Brisbane.
A man from Sydney who was arrested and charged with acting as an economic agent for North Korea in 2017 will be convicted.
