Deadly chimpanzee attacks on gorillas seen for the first time in the wild





Experts observing dozens of shingles in Gabon Loango National Park had expected them to be relaxed around the gorillas.

But while both species were usually alive, researchers were surprised to see occasional nasty attacks.

“At first, we only noticed chimpanzees screaming and thought we were observing a typical meeting between individuals from neighboring chimpanzee communities,” Lara M. Southern, lead author of the study, said in a press release.

“But then, we heard chest beats, a characteristic display for gorillas, and realized that chimpanzees had encountered a group of five gorillas,” she added, referring to the first attack the team saw, in 2019.

The group, from Osnabrck University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, published their findings Monday in Nature magazine The two meetings they recorded, which lasted 52 and 79 minutes, saw chimpanzees form coalitions and launch attacks on gorillas. Silver gorillas and adult females protect themselves and their offspring. Both the silver backs and some adult females survived, but two baby gorillas were separated from their mothers and killed, the authors write. “Our observations provide the first evidence that the presence of chimpanzees can have a deadly impact on gorillas. Now we want to investigate the factors that cause these surprisingly aggressive interactions,” said Tobias Deschner, a primatologist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. The attacks were particularly surprising given the way the two groups of animals had previously acted. “Interactions between chimpanzees and gorillas have so far been considered relatively relaxed,” said Simone Pika, a cognitive biologist at Osnabrck University. “We have regularly observed both species interacting peacefully in finding the trees. Our Congolese colleagues even witnessed vivid interactions between the two large ape species,” Pika said. About 45 shimps were being observed for the study, which aimed to analyze their relationships, use of tools, communication skills and hunting, among other characteristics. The authors suggested that gathering food with other species could have caused the outbreaks. “It may be that the sharing of food resources by chimpanzees, gorillas and forest elephants in Loango National Park results in increased competition and sometimes even deadly interactions between two large ape species,” Deschner said. Loango National Park is a vast protected area on the Gabonese coast in sub-Saharan West Africa. It is home to elephants, buffaloes and a number of other species. The region is home to the western lowland gorilla, which is a critically endangered species. Chimpanzees are an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/22/africa/chimpanzee-gorilla-attacks-scn-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos