Michael Baker International Names Robert Hans, PE, Cincinnati Office Manager | National News





CINCINNATI, July 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Robert Hans PE., has joined the firm as Office Manager for start-ups Cincinnati, Ohio, location. Mr. Hans will lead the firm ‘s expansion in Southwest Ohio AND North Kentucky, expand customer relationships and foster growth across the Great Lakes region. “With the opening of our fourth office in Ohio“We are continuing our commitment to growth in the Great Lakes Region and serving to expand the area’s infrastructure needs,” he said. Kent Bassin, Regional Director of Great Lakes at Michael Baker International. “Rob is a smart program and project manager with extensive experience in managing highway engineering, transportation planning, bridge inspection and road operations and project maintenance. I’m confident that as Office Manager, Rob will draw on his impressive resume and exemplary leadership experience to deliver innovative solutions to current and future clients ”. Mr. Hans joins Michael Baker by WSP US, where he served as Assistant Vice President, Cincinnati and the Lexington Office Business Director, overseeing contracts, project staff, financial performance, and project schedules for both offices. Prior to that, he served as Senior Project Manager with CT Consultants responsible for business development and marketing for Southwest Ohio and the northern central regions of Kentucky. Mr. Hans also spent more than 27 years with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in a variety of roles, starting as a Bridge Inspector / Maintenance Engineer and moving to Executive Director / Chief Engineer, where he managed a team of nearly 300 employees and provided oversight of state highway activities and projects for 11 North Kentucky circles in the sixth circle. Mr. Hans holds two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in Civil Engineering from University of Kentucky and another in Physics from North Kentucky University. About Michael Baker International Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli [email protected] (866) 293-4609 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-robert-hans-pe-cincinnati-office-manager-301339731.html SOURCES Michael Baker International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/michael-baker-international-names-robert-hans-p-e-cincinnati-office-manager/article_4ee07dd8-aec9-53b2-a72f-14e0fe842309.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos