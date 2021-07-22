The top CIA agent heads the Havana Syndrome probe after 200+ cases. Police thwart incel plot to kill “3000”. China rejects WHO request for new investigation into COVID origin.

NATIONAL NEWS

Reported over 200 cases of Havana Syndrome

More than 200 Americans working for the CIA, the Pentagon, the State Department on every continent but Antarctica have reported symptoms of Havana Syndrome. Symptoms vary widely, but include dizziness, disorientation, headache, and fog in the brain, among others. Several studies have reported long-term brain damage among victims, but these results are highly controversial in the scientific community.

attacks

Victims’ descriptions of the attacks vary, but have some broad similarities. Many report sudden sensations of pressure in the brain, pierced “directed noise” and excessive boredom. Some have reported being able to intervene or exit the attack, implying a narrowly directed beam of some kind of energy. Some have said they were able to escape the attack by hiding behind physical barriers.

A dramatic report comes from a US military officer in an Asian capital. This officer claims he was driving his vehicle with his little boy tied to a car seat behind him. When pulled into a stop light, he experienced sudden cranial pressure and nausea. Simultaneously, his son started screaming. The officer says he hit the gas and the feeling immediately calmed down and his son stopped screaming.

That echoes a report from a White House staffer who was walking her dog on a DC suburb. She claims that as she approached a parked van, her dog began to tremble in pain before she herself was struck by a sharp steering noise that left her stumbling.

What causes them?

US intelligence believes the attacks are the result of a small, difficult-to-detect microwave weapon. Several scientific studies have reached the same conclusion, but again these findings are under discussion. US officials believe Russia is the most likely culprit. However, the intelligence community acknowledges that there is currently no evidence to support any of these theories.

Some scientists are skeptical and propose that the Havana Syndrome phenomenon be an example of mass hysteria. However, US authorities are seriously investigating the matter. Media reports say a 10-year CIA veteran who was key in pursuing Osama bin Laden is leading the investigation. The operative is still secret and his or her identity is unknown.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Police thwart incel plot to kill “3000” people

Ohio police have arrested Tres Genco, a 21-year-old self-described “incel,” who was planning a gunshot at an unnamed Ohio university. The term “incel,” or “involuntary bachelor,” describes a (usually) young boy who believes women owe him sexual pleasure or romantic attention. Incel communities and forums have flourished online in recent years. Some are willing to take revenge on women who have rejected them, or just women in general.

Genco belonged to several such communities, and like many inches, the mass shooter Elliot Rodger as a revered hero. In May 2014, Rodger killed six people and injured 14 others after uploading a video on social media expressing grief over his numerous rejections by beautiful women.

Plot for months

According to the Justice Department, Genco had planned to take a spell for months. While it is not known which university Genco was aiming for, his home in Hillsboro, OH, is within walking distance of both Cincinnati and Columbus, both of which have large campuses. Genco had written a manifesto in which he announced his intention to “massacre” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge” and called death “the great equality”. Investigators found other writings by Genco showing his desire to “aim big” and kill at least 3,000 people.

Authorities found a large pile of weapons in Genco’s home and vehicle. The transport included an illegal machine gun, a 9 mm handgun, several loaded magazines, ammunition boxes and body armor.

Genco faces a charge of possession of an illegal machine gun, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Another charge of plotting a hate crime could land him in jail for life.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

China rejects WHO request for new investigation into COVID origin

The head of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus recently made headlines for words that COVID experts were “premature” in excluding Wuhan’s laboratory leak theory. Tedros has since called on Beijing to co-operate more fully with a new investigation into the origins of COVID. In particular, he wanted China to give WHO inspectors access to its biolabs and other sensitive environments. Tedros called on Beijing to “be transparent, open and cooperative.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, China has categorically rejected this request. Deputy Health Minister Zeng Yixin said the request showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance towards science”. Zeng said it was “impossible” for China to accept Tedro’s terms and instead asked the WHO to follow China’s proposed lines for investigation.

It is unclear whether Zeng was referring to theories promoted in the Chinese state media, including one proposing that COVID came to China on frozen sea shipments from abroad. International scientists have completely refuted this theory.

Laboratory escape backpedals

Back in May, a group of scientists co-authored a paper proposing that laboratory flow theory should be taken more seriously. But one of those scientists is now withdrawing from that hypothesis thanks to new data available. Dr. Michael Worobey now says the conspiracy of the earliest COVID cases shows that the seafood market in Wuhan is the most likely origin. However, Worobey reserves the right to change his mind again when more data becomes available because “this is how science works”.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Tags: China, CIA, COVID origin, Havana syndrome, incel, international news, mass shooting, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, Ohio, Pentagon, State Department, US news, WHO, news World