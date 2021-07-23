New Zealand closes travel bubble in Australia as Sydney Covid blast worsens | Coronavirus

New Zealand is closing its quarantine travel bubble with Australia for two months as the country faces a number of serious Covid-19 explosions.

The country had already banned travel to the states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. The new break applies to all of Australia for the next eight weeks.

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said because of the Delta variant there was greater risk now than when we opened the travel bubble.

Covid has changed and so should we.

Ardern said she wanted to acknowledge the impact it is having very directly on people’s lives. Covid-19 is destructive.

Ardern said the government remains committed to the travel bubble and hoped it would reopen at some stage.

The New Zealand government held an urgent cabinet meeting Thursday to discuss the decision.

On Friday, New South Wales announced a record-breaking 136 new infections, and on Thursday Prime Minister Gladys Berejikilian warned that Covid case numbers would continue to rise in Sydney.

Victoria recorded 14 new cases won in the country in the 24 hours to Friday, raising hopes that restrictions could be eased next week.

The Australian National Cabinet was expected to convene on Friday to support the terms of reference for an updated report on the quarantine of returning overseas travelers.

South Australia, which is also at a standstill, registered two new cases on Thursday.

Closing restrictions in the country in the three states mean that more than half of Australia’s 25 million people were stranded on Friday.

An announcement from the Arderns office said: For the next seven days there will be return flights to New Zealand operated by all states and territories that will require proof of a negative test before departure.

Moreover, those who have been to NSW will still have to go to MIQ for 14 days. And those who have been to Victoria should be isolated upon return and have a negative day 3 test.

New Zealand has not had a case won by the Covid-19 community since February. As of this week, 15% of the New Zealand population 16+ had been fully vaccinated, and 22% had had a first dose.

Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand’s director of health, said the explosion in NSW was clearly not under control. He said the travel break would allow time for Australia to take control of its blasts and for New Zealand to continue to strengthen its response.

I want to emphasize the importance of this [Delta] variant, which is showing that it is much more transmissible than previous disturbing variants. Experience in New South Wales makes it clear that even jurisdictions with very strong public health capabilities and capacities for testing and tracking contracts have not been able to move ahead of this option.

Ardern said, My strong message to every New Zealander who is in Australia right now who does not intend to stay there for long is: come home.

She said she had told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday that New Zealand wanted the bubble to resume. We remain committed to her, she told Morrison.