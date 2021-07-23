International
Heat-strained crops have Sask. government, opposition seeking federal assistance
The Saskatchewan weekly harvest report presents a bleak picture of how a prolonged heat wave and lack of rain have hampered growth in the province. Now both the government and the opposition are calling on Ottawa for help.
“Cropsremain extremely stressed by lack of moisture and continues to thrive rapidly due to heat and dry conditions throughout the growing season,” the provincial Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday.
The ministry said clouds and smoke from forest fires gave the crop “a slight calm” but that the rain would only preserve yields, not increase them.
The harvest report showed the impact of heat and lack of rainfall. Only about half of many crops are at their normal level of development for this time of year:
- 51 percent of cereals in the fall.
- 52 percent of spring cereals.
- 50 percent of oil seeds.
- 49 percent of pulsecrops.
Last week, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit wrote a letter to the federal government asking for an AgriRecovery assessment.
“This combination of heat waves, no rainfall, minimal spring runoff and low early spring humidity is having a devastating impact on producers in the province,” Marit wrote.
He said the province was ready to work with Ottawa “to help cover the extraordinary costs caused by this disaster”.
Marit announced that the Saskatchewan Agricultural Insurance Corporation will double the values of the low-yield valuation threshold for customers recovering their cereals or impulses as food.
The province also demanded that Ottawa designate all of Saskatchewan as eligible for the Livestock Tax Deferral program, to help producers who may need to liquidate some of their herds due to food or water shortages.
Marit said the province would also be interested in joining a working group to discuss some solutions.
The Feds announces support for those facing drought
On Thursday afternoon, Federal Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeauwas in rural Manitoba visited drought-affected areas and announced support programs for some affected producers.
Bibeau announced an early appointment for the Livestock Tax Deferral forecast, as requested by other Maritand provinces.
The federal government also moved into immediate bilateral agreements with the provinces for AgriInsurance programs, which will make drought-damaged crops available for food.
Curtis is very passionate about the quality of his harvest.
But this year hell will be lucky to get his harvest off the field and the quality of the class will be poor.
Curtis, were working with the provinces to react quickly. pic.twitter.com/L9QkcIW4sX
In addition, she said AgriRecovery estimates were being conducted in drought-affected provinces, including Saskatchewan.
“I’m here to listen and help those farm families hit hard by this extreme weather. Our government is taking action to help them through the challenges we face today and to make sure they are supported. for a sustainable future, “Bibeau said.
The opposition is touring the area affected by the drought, sending a letter to the prime minister, the prime minister
Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili and other NDP MLAs visited several drought-affected areas in southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Meili stood outside the cabinet office in Saskatoon urging both the federal and provincial governments to do more for the struggling manufacturers.
“We have heard a call for help, a call for help from the federal government and the provincial government to go to work now on a substantial relief program. To understand the urgency when it comes to food, water, financial means to do so. that through this crisis. “
Meili and parliamentary group colleague Trent Wotherspoonsent wrote a letter on behalf of the Opposition to Prime Minister Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for the development of a “meaningful aid program”.
“The inaction now risks farm and farm losses, profound financial and emotional impact on families and major negative consequences for Saskatchewan’s economy,” the letter said.
Meili said long-term planning must also happen. He said climate change would be “triggering more drought events and more extreme weather events”.
The province writes a letter to the Opposition
Marit sent a letter to the Opposition on Thursday on behalf of the government.
In it, Marit described the initiatives the government has taken to help farmers and ranchers to this point, including the requirement that Ottawaenact an AgriRecovery program, changes in crop security, and changes to the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program.
“I appreciate your recent interest in our agricultural sector and rural Saskatchewan,” Marit wrote, adding that the Saskatchewan Party Group group “represents almost all” producers in rural Saskatchewan.
Marit said, “it is not clear exactly what the NDP is calling for” adding that his government announced some program changes eight days ago and “continue to explore more opportunities”.
