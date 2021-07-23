State actors could use blackmail, threats to influence voters, politicians in the upcoming elections, warns CSIS

Canada’s spy agency says state actors could try to blackmail voters and put pressure on politicians in order to influence the outcome of the next election.

The warning is contained in a separate report on foreign interference, which outlines some of the tactics that the CanadianSecurity Intelligence Service has observed over the years.

His release comes as Ottawa prepares for a widely expected election call in the coming weeks. These elections, when they come, are likely to see attempts at outside interference on the Internet, the Communications Security Foundation has warned.

“CSIS has been monitoring ongoing and sophisticated state-sponsored election-targeting activity for many years now and continues to see an increase in its frequency and sophistication,” he said. note the report.

The intelligence agency says state actors see voters as vulnerable groups.

“State actors can use threats, bribes or blackmail to influence the voting behavior of individuals inside or outside communities,” the report says.

“Individuals may be threatened or intimidated by revenge for themselves or their loved ones in Canada or abroad if they fail to respect the public support of a particular candidate or by contributing funds to the foreign state’s preferred party.

“While state actors can use coercive techniques to achieve their goals, they can also use flattery, promise compensation or appeal to an individual’s sense of pride towards another country to bring out the desired behavior.”

CSIS said state actors could try to forget the EMP and their staff through more subtle threats or tactics such as romantic distractions.

“These relationships enable the manipulation of intentions when required, for example, through requests for inappropriate and specific ‘favors,'” CSIS warns.

“The individual may also be able to impede or delay initiatives that are contrary to the interest of the foreign state.”

Donations with ‘attached wires’

A state actor could also try to put an MP, a candidate or a political employee in an uncompromising situation for the purpose of stopping blackmail, the report says.

The agency is advising potential targets to be on the alert for unnatural social interactions, frequent requests to meet in private, presentations or engagements abroad, gifts or offers of paid travel at all costs.

Reports, political donors, lobby groups, community organizations, and the media can also be targeted.

CSIS says state actors see voters as a vulnerable point for blackmail. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

“For the candidate receiving the donations, there may be ‘attached verses’ and an expectation that the candidate will act in the best interest of the state,” the report says.

The report does not cite named state actors. CSIS director David Vigneault has gone on record in the past citing China and Russia as the two main countries of concern when it comes to foreign intervention.

The agency said it wanted to publish Thursday’s report to notify Canadians of the threat.

“Although Canada’s electoral system is strong, foreign interference is a significant threat to the integrity of our democratic institutions, political system and fundamental rights and freedoms,” she said.

The report comes after a busy year for CSIS. Agencysaid since 2020 saw the highest level of foreign espionage and foreign interference directed at Canadian targets by the end of the Cold War.