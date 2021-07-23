Typhoon In-fa hits southern Japanese islands as another tropical threat emerges





And after In-fa, there is a tropical threat to the northern and central parts of Japan, which could potentially affect the Olympics by early next week.

Typhoon In-fa is currently located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Okinawa and is starting to move northwest. Maximum storm winds are at 95 mph (150 kph) since the 5pm update from the Typhoon Joint Warning Center (JTWC).

In-fa has had a slight weakening in the middle of the week due to the dry air, thus weakening its storms as well as the slightly colder sea surface temperatures.

The good news does not have the considerable force of this storm because of this; but again it will be an equivalent Category 2 hurricane affecting land in the Pacific Northwest. In-fa will continue to follow slowly in the general northwesterly direction until Friday with local time with maximum winds around 100 mph (160 to 165 kph) while affecting Okinawa and other parts of the southern islands of Japan. In addition to strong winds, there will continue to be heavy rainfall. The area in and near Miyakojima, Japan, will be in the eye of heavy rain, with an additional 20 inches plus (500 plus millimeters) of rainfall forecast. The center of the storm is expected to pass more than 100 miles north of Taiwan, but the island will still receive large amounts of rain. “Taiwan’s mountain range could hold a rainstorm worth more than a meter over the region, while Taiwan has been dealing with its worst drought in about 50 years. This amount of rain could lead to catastrophic floods and landslides,” he says CNN meteorologist Tom Sater. About 15 to 20 inches (380 to 500 millimeters) is expected Saturday with local time. As In-fa leaves Japan and Taiwan this weekend, the storm will be heading towards eastern China and is likely to affect the area starting Sunday. There are still changes in the time it will reach land, but it is expected to hit the area between Shanghai and Wenzhou, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. The JTWC is expecting maximum sustained winds near the center of the storm to be around 70 mph (110 kph), which is a strong tropical storm. However, the storm may still be at the intensity of the typhoon due to uncertainty in the forecast. The biggest concern is about possible rainfall for China’s highly populated areas. “Heavy rain will be the story with most of it on the Shanghai side of the storm and where most of the humidity lies on the shore,” says CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. “Rainfall of up to 10 inches (250 millimeters) will be spread with higher amounts of up to 20+ inches (500+ millimeters) in isolated locations. Floods will be a major concern from this.” Possible tropical cyclone during the Olympics At the heel of Typhoon In-fa is the potential for a new tropical cyclone to form in the western Pacific Ocean. There are many unknowns surrounding the forecast for this next hurricane, but the model guide for a few days has indicated a tropical storm or typhoon risk for northern and central Japan around Sunday or Moon. The Joint Warning Center for Typhoon gives this area to see an average chance of potential tropical development in the short term. At this time, heavy rain and dark winds are possible for central eastern Japan until early next week, which could disrupt several events at the Tokyo Olympics. We will have more details about this as the forecast becomes more secure.

