The networks launch the full electoral platform, at great expense for health care
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston says his party has a plan to improve health care in the province, but it comes at a heavy price.
Houston on Thursday unveiled his party’s dedicated election platform, a document focusing primarily on healthcare, the economy, the environment and education.
While there is a plan to balance the books in six years, there are many new expenses before that happens. The Tories would spend $ 553 million in the first year to meet their commitments, a total that would push the provincial deficit over $ 1 billion if they formed the government on August 17th.
“After years of neglect, healthcare regulation will be expensive,” Houston told reporters in Halifax.
Health care costs make up the lion’s share of those $ 553 million, about $ 430 million. It includes previously discussed plans to start building 2500 new single long-term care offeringsimproved access to universal mental health services and attracts more doctors.
Part of this plan will include creating a retirement plan for doctors. Contributions from the province will depend on the number of years a doctor has worked in Nova Scotia, but the Tories estimate the annual cost of the plan for the government to be about $ 6 million.
The party is also promising a tax credit of up to $ 8,000 a year, covered by a total of $ 20,000, for people seeking fertility treatment. And for those on the waiting list to get a family doctor, Houston said a Tory government will cover the cost of getting them access to a doctor through telehealth.
Paying for these services will require new revenue streams.
The Tories would bring a new property tax to people who own property here but do not pay personal income tax in Nova Scotia.
The fee would be $ 2 per $ 100 of valuation. There will also be a new offense transfer tax premium of an additional five percent on each such property sale. The measures are expected to generate about $ 150 million a year.
Efforts aimed at the environment
In an effort to boost housing supply, Houston said his party will tender the properties available to Nova Scotia Lands for the development of affordable housing and housing options. The provincial agency oversees the rehabilitation and redevelopment of Crown-owned properties.
In an effort to create more jobs and retain and attract workers, the Tories promise no personal income tax on people younger than 30 working in the trade with the first $ 50,000 earned. The Tories would subsidize the installation of satellite internet service for people who do not have access to coverage in their area.
On the environment, the Tories are committed to achieving 80 percent renewable energy use by 2030, increase land and water mass protection to 20 percent by 2030, and introduce new legislation to protect environmental goals, and climate change reduction goals.
There are also plans for at least 30 percent of cars sold by 2030 to be zero-emission and half the fund installation cost for electric vehicle chargers. All new provincial buildings will be required to be zero-zero.
The networks are appealing to rural voters promising to double the budget for rural road work and create a fund to make repairs to local runways.
Federal Child Care Agreement to be honored
For education, the party would enhance the curriculum by focusing on civilization, financial literacy and healthy living, as well as provide more training for diversity for teachers and implement all outstanding recommendations from the 2018 inclusion report. Further places will also be created in high school-based trade programs.
As the party said it would modernize the school board model, officials stopped promising a return of elected board members.
Although the platform does not include any substantial child care targets, Houston said if he forms the government he would rely on the recently signed agreement between federal and provincial governments aimed at achieving $ 10 a day for day care.
“I am not interested in moving this province back in any way,” he said. “We will not unlock anything. We will seek to improve everything in front of us.”
Houston is also promising fixed election dates and handing over command power to the county privacy commissioner. The latter is a promise that political leaders, including former Prime Minister Stephen McNeil, have made but have never kept.
NDP has already released a 10-year perspective on its vision for the province, with plans to release a costly platform later in the campaign. Meanwhile, the Liberals are opening up their platform throughout the campaign. Liberal leader Iain Rankin has so far refused to detail the top five boards of that platform.
