Australian Medical Association says blocking NSW Covid block fails and calls for change in AstraZeneca advice | News from Australia

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid says the blocking measures are unlikely to contain the Delta outbreak in New South Wales and has prompted the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Atagi) to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine to more age groups.

Currently, Atagi councils recommend the Pfizer vaccine, which has little supply and demand in Australia, as the preferred vaccine for those aged 16 to under 60 because of the risk of rare but severe clotting known as TTS to related to AstraZeneca and more common in the under 60 age group.

Khorshid said the advice needs to be changed given the growing number of infections in NSW, with a worrying number of people still in the community, including workplaces and supermarkets, while being infectious. During her daily update Friday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said vaccination would now be essential to contain the outbreak and break the deadlock.

The problem is that we have no supply, Khorshid said. In my opinion, we should review the recommendation for AstraZeneca about young Australians because, at the moment, this is the vaccine that is most available. But we can not put it in our arms anytime soon if people are not willing to have it.

And the problem has been that they will not have it. So I think we need a review of that advice Atagi and later today I will call on Atagi to change her advice, which is currently asking individuals under 60 to make their own risk assessment if they have it or not, which really is not appropriate for the NSW crisis in the midst of a pandemic.

If Atagi agrees with the AMA and they are the experts that the situation in NSW is not improving, but even worse, and the vaccination now given is the strategy to get NSW out of this deadlock, then we need more to get into the AstraZeneca vaccine, given you do not have enough Pfizer.

In July, Atagi issued advice on the use of Covid-19 vaccines in an explosion setting in light of the Sydney explosion. Advice is given when there is an outbreak and Pfizer supply is limited, people under 60 without immediate access to Pfizer should re-evaluate the benefits for them and their vaccination contacts with the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, despite the rare risk of a serious illness Side effects.

But Khorshid said the advice was inadequate because individuals were still heavily burdened with making their own risk assessment. He said people wanted clearer recommendations from experts during a crisis, and given the negative publicity about AstraZeneca and the rare clot.

What we are hearing on the ground is that people are not lining up in NSW for the vaccine despite Atagi advice, Khorshid said. [Health minister] Brad Hazzard made it clear yesterday; only 50 people had presented to a mass vaccination center in one day for AstraZeneca, while 9,000 received Pfizer. So the demand for AstraZeneca is not there. And part of that is because it is not a recommendation for a large portion of the population at the moment and if we can change that recommendation, hopefully more people will line up for the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, Atagi co-chairman Prof Chris Blyth told the Guardian Australia that Atagi met and discussed the latest weekly evidence. At the most recent meeting Wednesday, there was no change in the council.

Khorshid said he wanted to be clear that the blockade measures should remain in force in NSW until Delta breaks down.

Today we saw a large number of new cases in this outbreak in NSW despite the blocking settings, and this is a sign that perhaps only those blocking settings do not work after Delta comes out at this level in the community, Khorshid said.

It showed that, even with severe restrictions, it still spreads and grows. You can only imagine what the numbers would be like if Sydney were not in a deadlock. So while we may need to move on to a new strategy, that new strategy in the short term will at least not involve relaxation restrictions, because that would be dangerous in an unvaccinated population, so that means continuous blockage. Rapid vaccination though is really difficult. One of the things you should avoid is spreading the virus through people who line up for that vaccine. So it will not be easy.

He said while he had a good argument for directing vaccines away from other jurisdictions in NSW given the crisis, he could understand the concern from leaders in states and territories that a Delta outbreak could occur at any time and therefore, they were reluctant to be left with lower supplies

Victoria closed much faster than NSW and yet even Victoria is not yet out of danger, he said. May be this virus is faster than our settings. We need to join the rest of the world in getting vaccines out as soon as we can.

The Guardian Australia contacted Atagi co-chairs for comment, but they appeared before the Covid Senate committee on Friday.

On Friday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was young people who were particularly at risk because they often worked in essential industries such as the food supply chain that continue to operate through blockages. But many are not yet eligible for vaccination. She urged the national cabinet to consider the NSW situation as a national emergency and to allocate resources, including vaccines, accordingly.

I’m arguing that we should use Pfizer for those young people to stop the broadcast chain because we know this will provide individual benefit to them and also prevent them from spreading it, Chant said. What we are seeing is that people are bringing it into their home and then infecting their older relatives.

An immunization expert from the University of Sydney, Prof Julie Leask, said she could understand the proposal to redirect vaccines to NSW.

But what happens then in other states where there may be an explosion like the Victorian explosion? she said.

Something of it that needs to be considered Our strategies are like staring at the sky and looking at the stars that reflect what happened light years ago. We need to make sure that whatever we do now should have a significant impact on what the risks of an explosion look like in the future.

Leask said it was important to note that AstraZeneca is an opportunity for many people.

And vaccine reluctance is part of the issue with taking AstraZeneca, but so is confusion and anxiety, she said. It is also not to know where and how to get a vaccine, to leave a general practitioner who does not want to give it to you if you are under a certain age and not be able to get it from a state center necessarily .

Once you put obstacles in the process, people try to use it, but then give up.

But Leask told Atagi it was not helpful for politicians or peak authorities to question their advice. Some people had not read either their updated tips for explosion settings, she said.

Counseling says people in an outbreak situation who received their first dose of Covid-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine more than four weeks ago should contact their vaccine provider to adjust their second dose as soon as possible. possible. In non-explosive environments, the preferred dose interval between AstraZeneca remains at 12 weeks.

Atagi’s councils are well ahead of this explosion and there is this impression there that they are not ahead of him, which is not helped by the prime ministers’ comments in recent days, Leask said.

But their advice needed to be well communicated and reach different groups, she said.

