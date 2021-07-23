Australian Medical Association says blocking NSW Covid block fails and calls for change in AstraZeneca advice | News from Australia

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid says the blocking measures are unlikely to contain the Delta outbreak in New South Wales and has prompted the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Atagi) to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine to more age groups.

Currently, Atagi councils recommend the Pfizer vaccine, which has little supply and demand in Australia, as the preferred vaccine for those aged 16 to under 60 because of the risk of rare but severe clotting known as TTS to related to AstraZeneca and more common in the under 60 age group.

Khorshid said the advice needs to be changed given the growing number of infections in NSW, with a worrying number of people still in the community, including workplaces and supermarkets, while being infectious. During her daily update Friday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said vaccination would now be essential to contain the outbreak and break the deadlock.

The problem is that we have no supply, Khorshid said. In my opinion, we should review the recommendation for AstraZeneca about young Australians because, at the moment, this is the vaccine that is most available. But we can not put it in our arms anytime soon if people are not willing to have it.

And the problem has been that they will not have it. So I think we need a review of that advice Atagi and later today I will call on Atagi to change her advice, which is currently asking individuals under 60 to make their own risk assessment if they have it or not, which really is not appropriate for the NSW crisis in the midst of a pandemic.

If Atagi agrees with the AMA and they are the experts that the situation in NSW is not improving, but even worse, and the vaccination now given is the strategy to get NSW out of this deadlock, then we need more to get into the AstraZeneca vaccine, given you do not have enough Pfizer.

In July, Atagi issued advice on the use of Covid-19 vaccines in an explosion setting in light of the Sydney explosion. Advice is given when there is an outbreak and Pfizer supply is limited, people under 60 without immediate access to Pfizer should re-evaluate the benefits for them and their vaccination contacts with the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, despite the rare risk of a serious illness Side effects.

But Khorshid said the advice was inadequate because individuals were still heavily burdened with making their own risk assessment. He said people wanted clearer recommendations from experts during a crisis, and given the negative publicity about AstraZeneca and the rare clot.

What we are hearing on the ground is that people are not lining up in NSW for the vaccine despite Atagi advice, Khorshid said. [Health minister] Brad Hazzard made it clear yesterday; only 50 people had presented to a mass vaccination center in one day for AstraZeneca, while 9,000 received Pfizer. So the demand for AstraZeneca is not there. And part of that is because it is not a recommendation for a large portion of the population at the moment and if we can change that recommendation, hopefully more people will line up for the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, Atagi co-chairman Prof Chris Blyth told the Guardian Australia that Atagi met and discussed the latest weekly evidence. At the most recent meeting Wednesday, there was no change in the council.