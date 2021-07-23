Italy imposes green crossing restrictions on unvaccinated people Ital

Connect with us

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has urged all Italians to take the Covid-19 strikes after his government approved restrictions on unvaccinated citizens as it tries to contain a resurgence of infections.

Draghi told a news conference Thursday that the country needed to act quickly to avoid the kind of infection levels being seen in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, as well as to protect the economy.

From 5 August, entry to stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, exhibition centers, swimming pools and gyms will only be allowed upon presentation of a green permit.

The permit, which is an extension of the EU Covid digital certificate, will also be required in order to be served inside restaurants.

The nightclubs will remain closed, while a proposal to make the crossing mandatory to travel within the country by train, plane or long-distance bus is expected to be re-evaluated in September.

Draghi said Italy’s economy had improved along with an accelerated vaccine program that has led to a significant drop in the number of deaths and hospitalizations associated with Covid since the country began easing blockade restrictions in late April.

But the Delta variant is threatening. It spreads much faster than other variants, he said. I invite all Italians to be vaccinated and get it right away. Without vaccinations, marriage should close everything again.

The switch will be available to those who have had at least one vaccine dose. glide will also be available to anyone presenting proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours before accessing any of the restricted activities, and to those who have recently recovered from Covid-19.

On Thursday, Italy registered 5,057 new coronavirus infections, mostly caused by the Delta variant, compared to 4,259 the day before. There were 15 other Covid-related deaths, bringing the total to 127,920, the highest death toll in Europe after the UK.

The celebrations following Italy’s victory in the Euro 2020 football championship are believed to have contributed to the recent rise in infections, particularly in Rome, where cases have increased fivefold since July 11th.

As of Thursday, 52.83% of the population had been fully vaccinated. However, reservations about strokes in recent weeks have slowed, due to young people delaying their vaccination until after the summer holidays or those who have decided against vaccination.

Italy has a small but rapid anti-vaccination movement, which has held several protests in recent months against the green transition initiative.

There has been opposition to the scheme from far-right parties. Giorgia Meloni, who leads the opposition Italian Brothers, said Thursday that this would kill the tourism season.

Matteo Salvini, leader of Lega, a far-right party and key partner in the Draghis administration, said earlier this week that a green pass is good for stadiums, but not for eating a pizza.

The government is also expected to restore the color-coded level system of restrictions for the Italys 20 regions, although decisions will be based on the number of people in the hospital or Covid-19 intensive care for the region rather than the number of infections.

The state of emergency Italys, which gives more power to the central government for example, to impose a deadlock has been extended until the end of the year.

