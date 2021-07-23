Italy imposes green crossing restrictions on unvaccinated people Ital

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has urged all Italians to take the Covid-19 strikes after his government approved restrictions on unvaccinated citizens as it tries to contain a resurgence of infections.

Draghi told a news conference Thursday that the country needed to act quickly to avoid the kind of infection levels being seen in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, as well as to protect the economy.

From 5 August, entry to stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, exhibition centers, swimming pools and gyms will only be allowed upon presentation of a green permit.

The permit, which is an extension of the EU Covid digital certificate, will also be required in order to be served inside restaurants.