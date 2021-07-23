Federal, provincial governments announce relief programs for farmers hit by Manitoba

Manitoba farmers struggling under the effects of extreme weather can get much-needed relief through a number of programs announced by federal and provincial governments Thursday.

The combination of extreme heat, low rainfall, and insect infestation in southern and central Manitoba has hampered harvests and forced livestock producers to sell some or all of their flocks.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau visited the drought-affected regions on Thursday morning.

“I can not begin to imagine the stress that producers are going through watching their pastures and crops dry out, thinking about how you will get your pets over the winter,” she said at a news conference later in the day.

As part of the aid programs announced Thursday, insured feed producers can receive an additional $ 44 per tonne to offset the cost of substitute feed and transportation, through the Manitoba Hay Disaster Benefit of the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation .

Federal and provincial governments also announced changes to the AgriInsurance program to allow drought-damaged crops to be sold as fodder for livestock.

While these programs may help some livestock producers stay in business, many have already been forced to sell significant parts of their herds, said Tyler Fulton, president of Manitoba Beef Producers.

“One family we heard from in the office this week had to disperse their entire herd. They said, ‘Can you imagine seeing your years of hard work and love for agriculture get in a truck?'” He said. .

Emergency auction

On Wednesday, Ashern Auction Mart held the first of four emergency livestock auctions.

General Manager Kirk Kiesman said the first sales of the year in late August and early September would normally sell between 300 and 500 head of livestock. Wednesday sales had 1,500.

“We are seeing a lot of perennials that would not normally show up until September trying to save just the grass for the herd,” he said.

Many farmers are selling breeding cattle that have taken generations of careful genetic selection to produce.

Many livestock farmers in Manitoba have had to sell some or all of their flocks due to lack of food. (Submitted by Dianne Riding)

With dry digging and hay supplies dwindling, many farmers need help to stay in business.

“What I think farmers need is a way to get a little more food for the boys that, you know, they can spend with the cows they have, and then I think an investment needs to be made for farmers who need to. get out, “said Keisman.

As part of Thursday’s announcements, farmers who are forced to sell livestock due to the drought will be able to defer taxes on a portion of their sales revenue next year.

Discussions are underway to create an AgriRecovery disaster relief program, Bibeau said.

Slight rainfall

Precipitation in southern and central Manitoba has been below normal.

At a news conference Thursday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said the provincial government is operating water control structures in an effort to alleviate dry conditions across the province’s catchments, but many lakes and rivers are at historically low levels.

Between December 2020 and July, most of southern and central Manitoba water basins received 200-250 mm less rainfall than normal for this time of year, Schuler said.

Lake Manitoba is at its lowest level since 1923. In the past month, evaporation has sucked half a foot from the lake’s water level, and without a significant drop, is expected to drop by half an inch each week.

The Red River at Emerson, Man., Normally flows at 6,730 cubic feet per second at this time of year. On Thursday, it was at 855 cubic meters per second the driest it has been since 1980.

Several Manitoba municipalities have declared a state of emergency, and if conditions continue, Schuler said the Agriculture Minister could declare a severe water shortage.

“We still believe that we have enough water reserved, however, it is becoming gloomy in terms of agriculture, because we have started so dry that even a moderate amount of rain is simply absorbed and does not produce leakage into any of our waterways. “, Schuler said

Schuler called on federal, municipal and First Nations partners to work with the province on water control measures to mitigate the effects of climate change, making extreme weather events more common leading to flooding one year and drought the next.

Parts of central and southern Manitoba received between 200 and 250 millimeters less water than normal between December 2020 and July. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

The council in the Woodlands Rural Commune took provincial and federal officials on a tour of the region on Wednesday. The tour included Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan, Burrows MLA Diljeet Brar and River Heights MLA Jon Gerrard.

RM is home to many Manitoba cattle farmers and the council was arranged to tell politicians first hand what the dry and hot weather had done.

The economic impacts of the drought extend beyond farmers themselves, affecting all aspects of life in industry-dependent rural communities, said Woodlands Reeve Lori Schelleken.

“It’s a multi-layered catastrophe that’s happening,” she said.