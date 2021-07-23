Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Exercises with the Indian Navy Ahead of More Peaceful Exercises





KUALA LUMPUR – British HMS aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth (RO8) and his carrier strike group conduct a two-day exercise called the Konkan Exercise with the Indian Navy from July 21 to 22 in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise was created to test the ability of both fleets to operate together in the naval field, according to an announcement by the Indian Ministry of Defense. The exercise included anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-surface warfare exercises. The exercise involved the Indian INS destroyer Ranvir (D54) frigate INS Satpura (F48), corvette INS Kavaratti (P31) and INS Kulish (P63), vaji INS Jyoti (A58) and an unnamed Indian Navy submarine, as well as a P-8I Poseidon aircraft. United Kingdom Greece CSG 21 includes 23 HMS anti-submarine frigates Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Destroyed Missile Destroyer Type 45 HMS Defender (D36); Royal Fleet Assistants RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Source of tides; American Destroyer USS Sullivanët (DDG-68); Dutch Frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the HMS nuclear attack ship Agile (S121). The Marine Corps Assault Squadron (VMFA) 211 has been launched with the air group along with the Royal Air Squadron 617 The Dambusters Squadron. Earlier on 19 July, during UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallaces’ visit to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Wallace announced in a press release that the UK Starker Group would be conducting a series of multinational exercises with global allies in the Philippine Sea in August. Acting together with the Navy and Air Force from the United States, Australia, France, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, the UK Defense Group will undertake a number of integration exercises designed to build interaction between international partners of a tune in this globally important region of the world, the statement said. Queen HMS, led by Strike Group, will operate a US Strike Group of Carriers, which together, will be the largest concentration of F-35 aircraft worldwide. Striker group Carl Vinson, who is expected to be deployed later this summer with an F-35-launched squadron, is likely to include the carrier strike group. According to the announcement, the UK Defense Protection Group will also conduct anti-submarine drills with the US Pacific Fleet that includes Allied submarines, helicopters and P-8A Naval Patrol Aircraft. Offshore patrol vessels HMS Spey (P234) and HMS Tamar (P233) will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific in late August 2021. Partners including Australia, Japan and Singapore will support operations. Wallace then traveled to Japan for a two-day visit where he met with Japanese Prime Minister Suga and Defense Minister Kishi. On July 20, at a joint news conference after his meeting with Kishi, Wallace announced that elements of the carrier strike group would visit the Japanese ports of Sasebo, Okinawa, Kure, Yokosuka and Maizuru in September. The two Ministers confirmed through a press release from the Ministry of Defense of Japan that, during the CSG21 visit to Japan, Queen Elizabeth will be stationed at the US Naval Base in Yokosuka and that other escort vessels will be stationed at JMSDF, the ports of the Japanese Ministry of Self-Defense. Yokosuka, Maizuru and Kure; US naval base Sasebo; and the White Beach area. Similar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2021/07/22/carrier-hms-queen-elizabeth-drills-with-indian-navy-ahead-of-more-pacific-exercises The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos