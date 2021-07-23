Olympics Muslim Olympians celebrate Eid away from their home in Tokyo





Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Football Football – Men – Group D – Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia – Yokohama International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan – July 22, 2021. Saudi Arabia players lined up for national anthems before the match REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) – Muslim athletes in Tokyo for the Olympics marked an Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, thousands of miles away from their loved ones with shared prayers and joyful online messages. One of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha is usually celebrated with families coming along with great clothes to attend big parties, slaughtering cattle for the occasion and giving gifts to children. The Tokyo Olympics are being held under severe coronavirus restrictions with athletes, officials and journalists from around the world but isolated from the rest of the city and subject to masks and social distancing. After years of training to reach so far, several Muslim athletes and officials from Muslim countries, gathered together for a joint prayer with masks. “Delegations of Islamic countries perform prayers for the blessed feast of Eid al-Adha in the village of athletes,” the Jordan Olympic Committee posted on Twitter along with photos of athletes and officials praying between shoes and sportswear. Some officials dressed in Saudi-brand tracksuits appeared to be praying on a stone floor without the usual prayer mats. Their masks hiding smiles, Moroccan and Jordanian representatives separated the sweets from small tins for the occasion. Most of the celebrations were limited to online messages. The fourteen players of the Turkish women’s volleyball team, dubbed the “Sultans of the Network” at home, posted a video message on Instagram and Twitter. “Happy Eid to all from Tokyo,” the women chanted. Turkey’s volleyball team is one of the country’s medal hopes, having won the bronze medal last month in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League tournament. As for the Olympic refugee team, which includes athletes from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran, the director of the International Olympic Committee for Olympic Solidarity, James Macleod, said at a virtual press conference on Friday: “Muslim athletes celebrated Eid and we were happy that they were able to do it. Obviously, with the measures in place, we could not do a celebration, so they were doing it in a personal way.” Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yuka Obayashi; Edited by Karishma Singh Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-muslim-olympians-celebrate-eid-far-home-tokyo-2021-07-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos