Man rescued after several days of battle with gray bear in Alaska hut – National





A man survived a sleepless showdown with a grizzly bear at his remote mining camp in Alaska, where the animal injured him and then teased him incessantly every night for several days in hopes of finishing him. The unidentified man, who is in his late 50s or early 60s, suffered a leg injury and a bruised torso from his fight with the bear, according to the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew that saved him. Coast Guard officers saw a “HELP ME” message written on the roof of the man’s small mining hut on July 16, on a random helicopter flight during an unrelated mission. Read more: The woman withdrew from the tent, was killed by the gray bear in Montana “We really do not meet people in the middle of nowhere,” Lieutenant AJ Hammac told New York Times. He was fighting somehow. When we approached, he was on his hands and knees waving a white flag. The story goes down the ad They placed the helicopter and discovered that the man had been wounded, without sleep, and was running out of ammunition to protect himself from the bear. “He had a pistol,” said helicopter pilot Lieutenant Cmdr. Jared Carbajal. “He said the bear kept coming back every night and he had not slept for several days.” Trends Liberals face heat as NS election candidate says she was expelled over ‘boudoir photos’

2 shots of the 88% effective Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant: study Read more: Alaska man survives 10-second ‘scary’ transportation by brown bear The man had wrapped the ribbon around his leg wound and appeared to be coming out of an adrenaline rush above his battle with the bear, officers told the Times. He had only been to the hut outside Nome, Alaska, since July 12, working on a small mining claim in an area without cell waiting. “His friends had reported him late as he had not returned to Nome,” the Coast Guard told a news announcement. The helicopter crew found evidence of war in the camp, including a loose door that had been detached from the hut. “At one point, a bear had dragged him down the river,” Carbajal told the newspaper. Read more: Rampaging gold shot dead after injuring 4, disrupting flights to Japan The story goes down the ad The man had only two bullets in his pistol and likely did not survive much longer without rescue, according to Junior First Class Officer Ali Blackburn, a Coast Guard spokesman. “I would imagine you would be a little relaxed as you do not sleep for so long,” she told the Times. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.















Fish and wildlife are looking for the bear that killed the Water Valley resident





