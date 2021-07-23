Global Affairs Canada does not confirm any Canadians in Vienna amid reports of Havana-National syndrome

Global Affairs Canada has now confirmed that there are no reports of Canadiandiplomats stationed in the Austrian capital experiencing symptoms of what is becoming known as Havana syndrome.

The response, issued after the publication of the department’s original lack of a response, comes after the Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that they are investigation reports that American diplomats in Vienna have reported symptoms consistent with those of the mysterious disease, which first became titles in 2017.

“There are currently no reports of Canadians in Vienna with health incidents and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” department spokesman John Babcock said in an email Thursday.

“We continue to stay in touch with our staff and all other relevant governments in Vienna.”

The Babcock update came after Global News published a statement provided by the department Thursday morning which did not respond to specific questions sent to them on Tuesday asking if Canadian diplomats in Vienna had reported symptoms.

The initial response was only to say that Global Affairs Canada is “engaging with our staff in Vienna and other governments,” and that the department “maintains a strict security protocol to respond promptly to any unusual events affecting diplomats.” Canadians or their families posted abroad. ”

However, Global Affairs Canada has not yet answered some of the questions from the original question: among them, whether Canadian diplomats are being offered any additional security advice or whether the risk assessment for the Canadian embassy in Vienna is under review.

Following symptom reports between dozens of Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017, the risk assessment for the embassy there increased.

The Havana Embassy was reclassified as an unaccompanied post in 2018. This means that diplomats stationed there are not allowed to bring their families with them.

An Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said officials were in “regular contact with all diplomatic missions in Austria”, but declined to comment further on the specifics.

“We are taking these reports seriously. “In line with our role as a host country, we are cooperating with the United States authorities in their investigation,” said Gabriele Juen.

“The safety of diplomats and their families sent to Austria is the highest priority for us.”

Global Affairs Canada has said there are no confirmed new reports of Havana syndrome among Canadian diplomats since December 2018. But they have not explained why the embassy risk assessment remains unaccompanied, or commented on their assessment of the two Americans’ findings. high profile reports on the cause of the mystery.

The U.S. National Academy of Sciences released a long-awaited report in December 2020 that determined pulsed, directed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible cause for the strange, persistent symptoms reported by diplomats.

The report said there had been an early failure to detect and investigate the cases, which have prompted a range of theories ranging from pesticide poisoning to the malicious use of energy weapons run by a hostile foreign actor.

While the authors of the reports note that they can not conclusively say whether the pulsed energy came from a weapon or from another source, simply considering such a scenario raises major concerns for a world with unauthorized malevolent actors and tools. new for causing harm to others.

A highly-edited, declassified US State Department report released under the country’s Freedom of Information Act earlier this year said the symptoms reported by dozens of US and Canadian diplomats were the result of targeted actions. “

That report also warned that while the mechanism of the damage, the perpetrator and the motive remain unknown, the risks to diplomats were not over.

Although originally compiled in June 2018, the release of the declassified report in February 2021 came just two months ago CNN reported two separate incidents in late 2020 which occurred near the White House and affected personnel working in the National Security Council.

Global News reported in May 2021 that a letter sent on behalf of nine Canadian diplomats and their families to Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said there were at least three additional cases in Canada in 2019 and 2020.

This letter claimed that Global Affairs Canada has taken the decision not to reveal any new cases.

That follows reports from Global Newsthat that three other individuals are joining the $ 28 million lawsuit filed by Canadian diplomats and their families over persistent neurological symptoms allegedly sustained while serving in Havana, which they say that continue years later.

The government has consistently refused to provide clear answers to questions from Global News over the past year on dozens of aspects of its treatment of bizarre symptom ratios among diplomats.

Officials have also not addressed why bureaucrats warned diplomats destined for Cuba in 2017 to remain silent about the mysterious symptoms reported among staff at the embassy in Havana and what is being done now to protect Canadian diplomats still abroad.

The mystery began in late 2016 and early 2017 when U.S. diplomatic staff at the Havana embassy began reporting unusual symptoms similar to those from a concussion: hearing loss, memory loss, tinnitus, bleeding of the nose, vision problems and dizziness, among others.

Canadian diplomatic staff and their families began reporting symptoms in early 2017 and the following year, with more than 40 Canadian and American diplomats and their families affected.

But almost four years after the mystery began, there is no official response and the Canadian government is struggling with 15 of those influential Canadians in court, arguing that plaintiffs haveexaggeratedpretends.