Introducing Year 2 of the Global Apex Legends Series!





In June, the inaugural Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship featured 170 of the top Apex Legends teams from around the world as they battled for the coveted championship title and their share of an ALGS $ 2.5 million record win. The ALGS Championship generated an average minute audience (AMA) of over 180K during the North American Final on our player broadcasts, viewing festivities and official broadcast, setting a new ALGS viewing record. That surpassed our previously-watched ALGS competition, the NA Winter District Play Winter, in March 2021 by 32 percent. ALGS fans watched more than 3.5 million hours across North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa Championship Group Stages, which resulted in more than 90K AMA for those races. Apex Legends competitive games continue to be one of the many drivers of the moment for EA & Respawn as the franchise continues to reach new audiences. Earlier this year, Apex Legends exceeded 100 million players in total and throughout the first half of 2021, it was the second most posted on Twitter for the video game in the world. None of this would have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our players and teams, who during the Championship, inspired the entire Apex Legends community with the highest level of competition we have seen in Apex Legends to date. So from all of us at EA and Respawn, congratulations again on our 5 ALGS Regional Champions – End 20 (Kings NA) (North America), SCARZ Europe (EMEA), WOLFPACK ARCTIC (APAC South), FENNEL Korea (APAC North), and Sports Paradox (South America). So much for the past, and while we hope everyone enjoyed the off-season, were here today to announce Year 2 and ALGS!

Based on our ALGS inaugural season, Year 2 of ALGS, we were creating an ecosystem consisting of special levels of competition for professional and amateur Apex Legends players with the introduction of the ALGS Pro League and Challenger Circuit in North America, EMEA , APAC South, APAC North and South America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/algs-year-2-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos