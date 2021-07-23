The federal Minister of Agriculture announces assistance to farmers, ranchers suffering from drought

Aid is on the way for Canadian farmers and ranchers severely affected by this year’s drought.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced several steps Thursday after a tour of Manitoba’s Interlake region to see how extreme weather is leading to crop losses, affecting crop quality, and reducing forage supplies and water for livestock.

Bibeau said Ottawa is working closely with the provinces to respond quickly to the drought in Western Canada.

“I wanted to come to Manitoba to talk to you personally and see with my own eyes the devastating effects that the extreme heat and insect damage is causing on your farms,” ​​Bibeau said.

“I can not begin to imagine the stress that producers are going through. Seeing your pastures and crops drying up, thinking about how you will get your animals during the winter and facing the possibility of sending livestock to auction, animals that are the result of generations of careful genetic selection, labor great and sacrifices. ”

Scorching temperatures and little or no rainfall have left crops in poor condition in the vast ponds of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Manitoba has been hit by months of dry weather that has left soil moisture and river levels in many areas at near record levels. Most water basins in the southern and central areas have received 200 to 250 millimeters less rainfall than normal.

In some parts of the country, locusts have filled the fields. Some municipalities have declared agricultural catastrophes and farmers say they are running out of hay to feed their livestock.

Drought is causing problems in western Ontario and British Columbia, where active fires are having significant effects on producers.

The measures announced by Bibeau include the early determination of a livestock tax deferral provision for affected regions throughout Western Canada and Ontario. This will allow beef producers who are forced to sell a large amount of their breeding herd to offset the resulting revenue at the cost of replacing the herd.

Bibeau also described the adjustments of the AgriInsurance program to make drought-damaged crops in the Prairies available for food.

AgriInsurance is a cost-effective federal-provincial-producer program that stabilizes revenue while minimizing the economic effects of production losses caused by severe but uncontrollable natural hazards such as drought.

“These measures will increase the amount of harvest available to livestock producers to help alleviate the terrible food shortage,” Bibeau said.

Tyler Fulton, president of Manitoba Beef Producers, said time is running out for many producers who, along with their families, are a key part of the rural community.

“All this is in danger. Due to the challenges of drought, some manufacturers are making the very difficult decision of dispersing part or all of their bundles. “It’s a serious blow to their mental health,” Fulton said.

“One family we heard from in the office this week had to disperse their entire herd. They said can you imagine how it feels to see years of hard work and love for agriculture going in a truck. This is our way of life. A heartbreaking hail.

The minister said Ottawa has also approved Manitoba’s proposal to expedite any payments under a straw disaster benefit and that a request was made by five provinces to prepare a disaster recovery assistance program.

She said federal and provincial officials are working together to evaluate and design those state-by-state programs.

An official with the Manitoba farm organization Keystone Agricultural Producers said it has been a significant challenge for everyone this year.

“Livestock, cereal and forage producers will have to make difficult choices for their operations in the coming days and weeks,” said Craig Riese.

“While crop producers have seen declining crop growth, germination problems, shrimp problems … livestock producers have struggled to provide food and water for their animals.”

–With files by Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press’

