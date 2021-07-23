International
Alberta invests nearly $ 8 million in mental health support for residential school survivors and families
A bright red canoe and newly painted barges are parked on Jeff Horvath’s lawn in Canmore, Alta. He and his family are preparing, ready to take to the streets for a three-day drive that will take him to his home in his First Nation community in northern Ontario.
“We have made it our summer tradition to go back to our traditional ancestral land and introduce our children to their culture and family there and drive like their grandparents did,” Horvath said.
They will also visit Horvath’s mother, a former schoolteacher and respected elder, and also a survivor of a residential school.
“She has been on an excellent healing journey,” Horvath said of his mother.
But a top job will be waiting for Horvath after his return to Albert Valley’s Bow Valley. He is the new principal at Morley Community School.
Horvath said the pandemic, coupled with constant talk and discovery in former residential schools, has affected student well-being. He said the pains of the past continue to be felt by students even today.
“Those children who have been caught up in cycles of violence, cycles of addiction and poverty – they all come from previous generations … We need to restore the souls of our students.”
On Thursday, the provincial government announced it is investing nearly $ 8 million to go to mental health support for residential school survivors and their families.
The first Communities of Nations, Mtis and Inuit will be able to apply for $ 2.8 million in grant money up to $ 50,000 each. About $ 4.9 million will go to the Indigenous Wellness Center of Health Services in Alberta over the next two years.
“This funding will provide support run by indigenous people,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
But some worry that $ 50,000 per community does not go that far.
“The nation I come from, which is the Stoney Nation, is (is) made up of three groups with a population of 3,700 people. That would only amount to $ 13 per member, so I question the quality of service each member would receive, ”said Girly Lefthand, a descendant of residential school survivors.
“This (intergenerational trauma) has affected every aspect of my childhood, and being an adult affects my health, my education and my family unit as a whole,” Lefthand said.
“More effort needs to be made to understand intergenerational trauma and how it stems from Indian residential schools.”
Lefthand said that only when she went to university and through education from her local teachers did she begin to understand her trauma and begin her healing process.
She said it is important that survivors and offspring have access to both Western and Indigenous mental health support systems.
Horvath, who has made his recovery, applauded the funding. But he acknowledged that awareness among all Canadian citizens is essential to the healing process.
“A lot of Canadians are beginning to understand, but there are some Canadians who say, ‘Come on, this happened years ago.’ But the reality is, it is still in our communities. “The pain is still there,” he said.
“Of course we want to recover, but it takes a while. “Strong initiatives are needed to get there.”
The province said it plans to make the grant money available as soon as possible.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
