75% of qualified Albanians have had at least 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta scored a significant mark in Thursday’s vaccination campaign, while public health officials also reported two more COVID-19 deaths and the highest case of one day a week.

According to Alberta Health, 75 percent of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.3 percent have had a double dose.

A total of 2,822,412 Albanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the ministry says.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is unhappy, as figures show that there are still a quarter of qualified Albanians who have not yet received the vaccine.

“We need to vaccinate as many people as possible now to protect us all in the weeks and months ahead,” Hinshaw said in a press release Thursday.

Meanwhile, two other Albertans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,220.

Both were women. One of the women was in her 70s and lived in the Central area, while the other was in her 80s and lived in the South area.

Alberta officials also reported106 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday the highest increase in the week and active cases continue to rise.

The number of known active cases increased by 27 from Wednesday, now stands at 676. This total has increased slightly five days in a row.

Here is how active cases are broken down throughout the province.

Calgary Area: 392

Edmonton Area: 137

Northern Zone: 68

South Zone: 40

Central area: 39

Alberta laboratories also identified 76 cases of disturbing variants of the coronavirus, including 65 of the delta variant. There are now 393 known cases of active variants in the province.

The number of people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 continues to decline. As of Thursday, there were 95 hospitalizations, including 26 patients in the intensive care unit.

Another 6,622 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. The positivity test rate is 1.43 percent.